World's first wooden satellite launched into space

Tech

BSS/AFP
05 November, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:23 pm

Related News

World's first wooden satellite launched into space

BSS/AFP
05 November, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 03:23 pm
The world&#039;s first wooden satellite. Photo: BSS/AFP
The world's first wooden satellite. Photo: BSS/AFP

The world's first wooden satellite has blasted off on a SpaceX rocket, its Japanese developers said Tuesday, part of a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Scientists at Kyoto University expect the wooden material to burn up when the device re-enters the atmosphere -- potentially providing a way to avoid generating metal particles when a retired satellite returns to Earth.

These particles may negatively impact both the environment and telecommunications, the developers say.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Each side of the box-like experimental satellite, named LignoSat, measures just 10 centimetres (four inches).

It was launched on an unmanned rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Kyoto University's Human Spaceology Center said.

The satellite, installed in a special container prepared by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, "flew into space safely", it said in a post on X.

A spokeswoman for LignoSat's co-developer Sumitomo Forestry told AFP the launch had been "successful".

It "will arrive at the ISS soon, and will be released to outer space about a month later" to test its strength and durability, she said.

Data will be sent from the satellite to researchers who can check for signs of strain and determine if the satellite can withstand extreme changes in temperature.

"Satellites that are not made of metal should become mainstream," Takao Doi, an astronaut and special professor at Kyoto University, said at a press conference earlier this year.

World+Biz

Satelite / spacex / rocket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

26m | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

1h | Videos
US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

US presidential election: What Trump said about surviving an assassination attempt

2h | Videos
US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

US Presidential Election: How Kamala Harris Can Win

3h | Videos