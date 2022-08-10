Whatsapp now allows people to delete messages after 2 days

Tech

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:42 pm

Related News

Whatsapp now allows people to delete messages after 2 days

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 05:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Whatsapp has now increased their time limit for deleting a message from an hour to a little more than two days.

However, according to media reports, this feature will only work if the recipient of the message has the most recent version of the app and if they don't the sender has no way to know if the message was not deleted or not.

With this feature, Whatsapp now has an upper hand over Apple's iMessage instant messaging service since Apple does not have this feature now. 

Apple also does not have any plan to rollout this feature until its new iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems are released, possibly this fall.

WhatsApp / update / Messaging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The elevated ground is made out of soil on which grass and trees have grown. This grass-covered elevated ground extends to the perimeter of the establishment. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Aman Mosque: Where form and function complement each other

1d | Habitat
Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

2d | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

2d | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

Why are we forgetting 'everything'?

1h | Videos
The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

The causes and remedies of malnutrition in the hill population of Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

Anwar Group of Industries plans to invest Tk5,000cr even in adverse environment (Part 1)

5h | Videos
Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

Plans to set up tourist spot around the Naogaon ponds

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

6
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import