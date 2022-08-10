Whatsapp now allows people to delete messages after 2 days

TBS Report

Whatsapp has now increased their time limit for deleting a message from an hour to a little more than two days.

However, according to media reports this feature will only work if the recipient of the message has the most recent version of the app and if they don't the sender has no way to know if the message was not deleted or not.

With this feature Whatsapp now has an upper hand over Apple's iMessage instant messaging service since Apple does not have this feature now.

Apple also does not have any plan to rollout this feature until its new iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems are released, possibly this fall.