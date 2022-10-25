WhatsApp coming back after its longest global outage ever

WhatsApp is coming back - though with some glitches - after it faced longest-ever outage of about two hours.

WhatsApp stopped working just after noon for many users across the world, with users across Bangladesh, India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos on Tuesday afternoon.

Restoration began by 2.15 pm, though users reported that it was glitching and not working on its desktop app.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms (META.O) said.

Downdetector said more than 11,000 users across India had reported an outage, while the numbers for United Kingdom were at 68,000 and 19,000 for Singapore as of about 0750 GMT.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.