What makes Google Bard special?

Bard has recently updated the platform and introduced some new features which many competing platforms such as ChatGPT do not possess. Photo: Bloomberg

We are now entering the age where artificial intelligence will contribute to various industries and fields. Earlier, we were made aware of automation and the power of AI technology, but the technology has yet to reach its full potential.

Tech giants and AI enthusiasts are constantly experimenting and bringing new AI technologies and tools to the market. One such tool is Google's AI chatbot Bard. Bard is an AI chatbot that uses natural language processing and machine learning to generate human-like conversations.

Google's AI chatbot is still in the development stage, but it is offering various unique features that sets it apart from the rest of the AI chatbots. The moniker "king of the AI universe" may not be all that farfetched.

According to a report by Study Cafe, Bard has recently updated the platform and introduced some new features which many competing platforms such as ChatGPT do not possess. Check out the newly introduced features of Bard.

Spoken responses

Bard offers voice-based interactions that enable users to interact like a voice assistant. Users can ask Bard to pronounce a word correctly or read poems or scripts for them. You just have to give the command and it will start to speak.

You can listen to the responses in different languages as well.

Image and video Analysis

With the integration of Google Lens, you can take advantage of Bard in describing an image or a video. For instance, you can instruct Bard to identify objects within an image and it will give a detailed description of the scene, or translate any text present in the image.

According to Google, more languages will soon be available in this feature; right now it is only available in English.

Multilingual responses

Languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, Urdu and 40 others are available in Google Bard.

It is now available in more countries and will soon introduce additional foreign languages as well.

Synchronisation with other Google products

Bard is completely compatible with a number of Google products, such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Users can also use Bard to create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

Chatbot personalisation

Users can now personalise their chatbot responses such as simple, creative, professional, or casual, based on their preferences.