Weight loss: MIT's ‘vibrating’ capsule shows promise

Tech

TBS Report / Innovation
06 January, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 08:12 am

Related News

Weight loss: MIT's ‘vibrating’ capsule shows promise

Animals given the vibrating pill 20 minutes before meals exhibited a notable 40% reduction in food consumption

TBS Report / Innovation
06 January, 2024, 08:10 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 08:12 am
The capsule integrates a vibrating motor powered by a silver oxide battery. Once the outer layer is dissolved by stomach acid, the circuit is completed, triggering the vibrations. Photo: Collected
The capsule integrates a vibrating motor powered by a silver oxide battery. Once the outer layer is dissolved by stomach acid, the circuit is completed, triggering the vibrations. Photo: Collected

MIT researchers are developing an innovative vibrating capsule aimed at combating obesity.

Drawing parallels to the practice of drinking water before meals to induce a feeling of fullness, the capsule serves as a potential non-surgical alternative to both current weight loss surgeries and expensive GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

These medications, driven by pharmaceutical intellectual property laws, can be financially burdensome.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In laboratory tests, animals given the vibrating pill 20 minutes before meals exhibited a notable 40% reduction in consumption, reports TechCrunch.

The capsule, approximately the size of a standard multivitamin, integrates a vibrating motor powered by a silver oxide battery. As it reaches the stomach, the gastric acid dissolves the outer layer, completing the circuit and triggering the vibration.

It activates mechanoreceptors, which signal the brain through the vagus cranial nerve and triggers the production of insulin, GLP-1, C-peptide, and PYY hormones, effectively diminishing hunger and enhancing the digestion process.

MIT Associate Professor Giovanni Traverso emphasises the profound behavioural change achieved by leveraging the body's internal system rather than relying on external therapeutic interventions.

The researchers believe their approach has the potential to address challenges and reduce costs associated with delivering biological drugs by modulating the enteric nervous system.

While focusing on efficacy, the team is concurrently assessing the safety of the system, aiming to advance production and move towards human testing.

Post-doctoral researcher Shriya Srinivasan notes that, at scale, the device could be manufactured at a cost-effective price point. The development aligns with the broader trend of exploring capsule-based technologies, including ingestible sensors and micro-robotic systems, as promising avenues for medical treatments.

innovation / weight loss / Obesity / MIT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1h | Panorama
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

1h | Panorama
Critics have described US policy as naive, owing to its failure to understand the Communist Party of China’s long-term objectives. Photo: Project Syndicate

What killed US-China engagement?

58m | Panorama
Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

20h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

1d | Videos
US national debt hits record $34 trillion

US national debt hits record $34 trillion

10h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

1d | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

1d | Videos