Weight loss: MIT's ‘vibrating’ capsule shows promise

MIT researchers are developing an innovative vibrating capsule aimed at combating obesity.

Drawing parallels to the practice of drinking water before meals to induce a feeling of fullness, the capsule serves as a potential non-surgical alternative to both current weight loss surgeries and expensive GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

These medications, driven by pharmaceutical intellectual property laws, can be financially burdensome.

In laboratory tests, animals given the vibrating pill 20 minutes before meals exhibited a notable 40% reduction in consumption, reports TechCrunch.

The capsule, approximately the size of a standard multivitamin, integrates a vibrating motor powered by a silver oxide battery. As it reaches the stomach, the gastric acid dissolves the outer layer, completing the circuit and triggering the vibration.

It activates mechanoreceptors, which signal the brain through the vagus cranial nerve and triggers the production of insulin, GLP-1, C-peptide, and PYY hormones, effectively diminishing hunger and enhancing the digestion process.

MIT Associate Professor Giovanni Traverso emphasises the profound behavioural change achieved by leveraging the body's internal system rather than relying on external therapeutic interventions.

The researchers believe their approach has the potential to address challenges and reduce costs associated with delivering biological drugs by modulating the enteric nervous system.

While focusing on efficacy, the team is concurrently assessing the safety of the system, aiming to advance production and move towards human testing.

Post-doctoral researcher Shriya Srinivasan notes that, at scale, the device could be manufactured at a cost-effective price point. The development aligns with the broader trend of exploring capsule-based technologies, including ingestible sensors and micro-robotic systems, as promising avenues for medical treatments.