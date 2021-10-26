We want tech to promote equality: Palak

We want tech to promote equality: Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
The government is taking technology to the doorsteps of people as it wants to harness the power of technology to establish and promote social equality, said State Minister for Information Communication and Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

At a press conference in Dhaka Tuesday, Palak announced the details of the 25th edition of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2021 to be held in Dhaka on 11-14 November.

The four-day event will be jointly organised by the Department of Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh Computer Council and Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS).

The press conference was informed that the congress will have a total of 30 seminars, ministerial conferences and B2B sessions.

Delegates from 75 countries around the world are expected to join the programme initiated by World Information Technology and Services Alliance.

Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), e-CAB, Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) and Bangladesh Association of Call Center and Outsourcing (BACCO) will be the organising partner of the event.

Senior Secretary of the ICT Department NM Ziaul Alam, Executive Director of the Bangladesh Computer Council Md Abdul Mannan, President of Bangladesh Computer Society Shahid U Munir and Asiatic Business Digital Innovations lead Ahsan Ahmed Chowdhury also spoke at the press conference.

