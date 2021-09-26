Walton launches new soundbar models 

Bangladeshi technology products manufacturer Walton has launched two models of soundbars under its sound device brand "Chorus".

The soundbars with attractive designs and features will provide a sweet and strong sound system when using it with various devices including mobile phone, laptop, tab, television, said a press release.

Modelled as WSB40 and WSB120, the soundbars have LCD displays as special feature.

With a capacity of 40W, the 900mm length, 68mm height and 90mm wide WSB40 model has 4 high-quality stereo speakers with Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI and USB play mode.

WSB120 model has 120W of output power with a subwoofer added as an additional facility, ensuring comfortable sound quality.

The two soundbars are priced at Tk5,750 and Tk9,750 respectively and are available at all Walton showrooms across the country.

Customers will get one year service warranty on the devices.

Engineer Liakat Ali, deputy managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said Walton is constantly producing and marketing new products for its customers.

Walton has earlier also released 3:1 speakers and Bluetooth speakers in the market that received a huge response from customers.