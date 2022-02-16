VW set to boost output, pick new EV plant site, amid chip crunch

Tech

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

VW set to boost output, pick new EV plant site, amid chip crunch

Volkswagen's share price tumbled in the last quarter of 2021 but has partially recovered in recent months, rising slightly on Wednesday's news from 187.8 euros ($213.81) at the opening to 188.14 euros

Reuters
16 February, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:46 pm
People visit the Volkswagen booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People visit the Volkswagen booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Volkswagen could decide on where it will build a new electric-vehicle plant by the end of March, and plans to boost overall output in the second half of 2022 even though a chip shortage is expected to persist this year.

The company had said last year it would build a new state-of-the-art car factory close to its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, to raise its game as electric-vehicle rival Tesla builds a plant near Berlin.

The factory is part of VW group's Trinity project, under which the carmaker wants to build a flagship electric sedan in Wolfsburg from 2026, a move the VW works council - the company's union - hopes will secure the site's future as Volkswagen prepares to stop selling internal combustion-engine cars in Europe from 2035.

"We are fighting for Trinity production right here in Wolfsburg, which means either on the factory site or in the direct vicinity of the main plant," works council head Daniela Cavallo said in a statement.

Volkswagen's share price tumbled in the last quarter of 2021 but has partially recovered in recent months, rising slightly on Wednesday's news from 187.8 euros ($213.81) at the opening to 188.14 euros.

The works council said Volkswagen produced 330,000 fewer vehicles than originally planned at the Wolfsburg plant last year due to a lack of semiconductors, with just under 400,000 vehicles rolling off the production line.

The carmaker said in early February that night shifts at Wolfsburg would be cut on some production lines because of the lack of chips.

Despite the chip supply challenges, Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in another statement on Wednesday he hoped to increase production in the second half, with top models of Volkswagen's premium brands already sold out for all of 2022, and its truck businesses also seeing well-filled order books.

"The coming months will be hard, but we will carry on being the leading plant for the whole Volkswagen Group here in Wolfsburg. This is where we set the direction for the company," Cavallo said.

($1 = 0.8783 euros)

Top News / World+Biz

Volkswagen / VW EV plant / Global chip crunch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

8h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

6h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

9h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

2h | Videos
Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

Bangladesh exports military uniforms worth $500 million

3h | Videos
Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

Iconic Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passes away

3h | Videos
Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

Mandela's iconic home renovated as luxury hotel

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work