"Voice call service can’t be phased-out overnight"

Phasing out voice call service or second generation (2G) telecommunication technology cannot happen overnight, especially in developing countries, Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei Wireless Solutions, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the MetaAAU, a 5G network device which can reduce energy consumption by 30%, on the second day of the Global Broadband Forum Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, he said, there was still huge penetration of 2G in some developing countries.

Chaobin, however, said if mobile operators want to reduce their operational cost, they should use all the frequency bands for 5G technology, but the transition won't happen overnight.

In Bangladesh, around 60% of the mobile users still use 2G devices or voice call.

Talking about Huawei's new product's energy efficiency, he said, "It depends on the operator and use of equipment in its network. However, according to the test report in some European countries, our equipment consumes less energy to operate the system."

The Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2022 is hosted by Huawei, together with its industry partners GSMA and GTI.

This annual forum gathers mobile network carriers, vertical industry leaders, and ecosystem partners from around the world to discuss how to make 5G a commercial success and other hot topics like green development, intelligence, and 5G evolution.

At the beginning of the day's session, David Wang, Huawei's executive director of the Board and chairman of ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, delivered a keynote speech titled "Stride to 5.5G: The foundation of the future."

David Wang called upon all industry players to prepare on all fronts, so that we can move faster towards the 5.5G era and eventually build a better, intelligent world together.

With the intelligent world fast approaching, the rapid changes we are set to experience will all be accompanied by increasing requirements for digital infrastructure, he said.

The next milestone is 5.5G which will deliver 10 Gbit/s experiences, support hundreds of billions of connections, and help achieve native intelligence.