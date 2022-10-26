"Voice call service can’t be phased-out overnight"

Tech

26 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:27 pm

Related News

"Voice call service can’t be phased-out overnight"

Huawei launches new 5G network device which can reduce the energy consumption by 30%

26 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:27 pm
Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei Wireless Solutions. Photo: Collected
Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei Wireless Solutions. Photo: Collected

Phasing out voice call service or second generation (2G) telecommunication technology cannot happen overnight, especially in developing countries, Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei Wireless Solutions, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the MetaAAU, a 5G network device which can reduce energy consumption by 30%, on the second day of the Global Broadband Forum Conference in Bangkok, Thailand, he said, there was still huge penetration of 2G in some developing countries. 

Chaobin, however, said if mobile operators want to reduce their operational cost, they should use all the frequency bands for 5G technology, but the transition won't happen overnight.

In Bangladesh, around 60% of the mobile users still use 2G devices or voice call.

Talking about Huawei's new product's energy efficiency, he said, "It depends on the operator and use of equipment in its network. However, according to the test report in some European countries, our equipment consumes less energy to operate the system."

The Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2022 is hosted by Huawei, together with its industry partners GSMA and GTI.

This annual forum gathers mobile network carriers, vertical industry leaders, and ecosystem partners from around the world to discuss how to make 5G a commercial success and other hot topics like green development, intelligence, and 5G evolution.

At the beginning of the day's session, David Wang, Huawei's executive director of the Board and chairman of ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, delivered a keynote speech titled "Stride to 5.5G: The foundation of the future."

David Wang called upon all industry players to prepare on all fronts, so that we can move faster towards the 5.5G era and eventually build a better, intelligent world together.

With the intelligent world fast approaching, the rapid changes we are set to experience will all be accompanied by increasing requirements for digital infrastructure, he said. 

The next milestone is 5.5G which will deliver 10 Gbit/s experiences, support hundreds of billions of connections, and help achieve native intelligence.

Huawei

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

9h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

7h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

41m | Videos
Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

19h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

21h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak