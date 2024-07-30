From vision to victory: Empowering Bangladesh through consumer tech with Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuyian and Star Tech Ltd

Star Tech Ltd., a prominent name in Bangladesh's consumer tech retail sector, has come a long way since its beginnings in a cramped 100-square-foot shop in 2007. Founded by Md Rashed Ali Bhuyian, Mazharul Alam, Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuyian, and Mahabub Alam Rakib the company was established with a clear goal: "to empower Bangladeshis by providing them with access to high-quality tech products and exceptional customer service."

They envisioned a future where trust and reliability were paramount in the tech market. Reflecting on those early days, Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuyian states, "Our vision and principles revolve around providing quality products and top-notch customer service, catering to consumers from all walks of life."

From its modest beginnings, Star Tech faced challenges operating from a small shop amidst frequent power cuts. However, their unwavering focus on customer needs—offering top-tier products, stellar after-sales service, and addressing concerns with a rigid stance towards complaints—laid the foundation for their success. Gradually They have become the best laptop and desktop shop in Bangladesh within a couple of years. This customer-centric approach resonated particularly within the gaming community, where Star Tech became known for custom-built PCs and components, generating positive word-of-mouth and driving their growth. However, Throughout their journey, they welcomed Md. Mostafizur Rahman and MD. Sajedur Rahman, whose expertise and vision propelled the company even further. Sajedur Rahman a Digital Guru, His innovative approach towards creating a powerful digital footprint accelerating the company's e-commerce growth drastically.

As Bangladesh's tech landscape evolved, so did Star Tech. They expanded their product range to include renowned international brands and opened over 21 branches across major cities, Such as Dhaka, Gazipur, Chittagong, Rangpur, Rajshahi, and Khulna their new addition is Mymensingh which will ensure easy access to tech products nationwide. With their nationwide presence and recognition of the shift towards online shopping, Star Tech mbraced e-commerce early on. Their user-friendly website and mobile app, attracting over 1 Lacs daily visitors, revolutionized online tech product purchases in Bangladesh. They efficiently process over thousand online orders daily, delivering products nationwide. This robust online infrastructure proved crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic. Star Tech's hotline Number 16793 is also a lifesaver for some who want any tech information and will get guidance from them. This support led them to become the best computer shop in Bangladesh.

"Online sales saw a gradual increase amid COVID-19, showcasing the importance of preparedness and accessibility in providing products and services to consumers at their convenience," remarks Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuyian. Online sales spiked by 180%, allowing Star Tech to transition operations and support customers during lockdowns seamlessly.

Star Tech now works with all sorts of tech products, Beyond the tech, a Huge line of home appliances, and daily lifestyle products are offered. with their latest addition being smartphones, smartwatches , Smart TVs , and consumer-grade ACs, available only on their online marketplace, this diversification reflects their commitment to staying ahead of market trends and meeting evolving consumer needs. Moreover, In response to the surging demand for latest Gadgets, Star Tech has amassed an extensive collection of gadgets, from earbuds to smartwatches and beyond. By consistently curating a selection of the latest and most coveted products, Star Tech has positioned itself as the go-to destination for tech enthusiasts. Their commitment to offering a diverse range of high-quality gadgets, coupled with exceptional customer service, has solidified their reputation as The Best gadget shop in Bangladesh.

In addition to consumer tech retail, Star Tech's "Star Tech & Engineering Ltd" wing caters to large-scale corporate projects, providing server and hardware support for initiatives like the Dhaka Metrorail automatic fair collection (AFC) System and automation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. Mohammad Jahed Ali Bhuyian notes, "Empowering Bangladesh with technology is crucial for its growth and development, and strategic planning is key to making tech products and services accessible to all."

In 2023, Star Tech further solidified its Distribution channel dominance by launching "Distribution Hub." The distribution channel controls the distribution of over five hundred product categories from more than 30 global tech brands, serving over 500 retail partners across Bangladesh. Star Tech's unwavering commitment to exceptional service remains a key differentiator. Their dedicated Service and warranty claiming center efficiently handles product returns and complaints, while their ISO 9001:2015 certification signifies their dedication to quality management (QMS). Additionally, their rigid policy towards complaints underscores their customer-centric approach.

Star Tech's 17-year journey has significantly impacted Bangladesh's tech landscape, transforming the accessibility and reliability of tech solutions through its extensive network, robust e-commerce platform, dominant distribution network, and corporate wing executing national tech projects. "Technology is booming, and our focus should be on enabling consumers to seamlessly integrate digital services into their daily lives, fostering a technologically advanced society for a smarter Bangladesh," says Jahed Bhuyian.

Looking ahead, Star Tech plans to expand its retail presence nationwide and introduce a "Home Tech Service," offering professional tech support directly at customers' doorsteps. This new service aims to enhance convenience by providing in-home installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance for various tech products, further elevating the customer experience. Mohammad Jahed emphasizes, "We are empowering everyone to embrace the potential of technology."

From a small shop to a tech powerhouse, Star Tech's journey epitomizes resilience and a relentless commitment to customer-centric values. Mr Bhuyian concludes, "Our success stems from listening to our customers, adapting to their needs, and delivering beyond their expectations. This principle guides us today and will continue to define our future."