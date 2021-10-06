Users reporting problems accessing Facebook, Messenger

The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Two days after more than 6-hour outage, many Facebook and Messenger users are reporting problems accessing the social media platforms on Wednesday morning.

According to Down Detector, over 3,000 users are experiencing problems with Facebook as of 10am. Nearly 500 users are also reporting troubles accessing Messenger.

On Tuesday, Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

However, the company had not made clear whether the configuration change had been planned or whether someone deliberately interfered with its servers.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth has fallen by more than $7 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world's richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.'s flagship products offline.