Users reporting problems accessing Facebook, Messenger

Tech

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:15 am

Related News

Users reporting problems accessing Facebook, Messenger

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 10:15 am
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. Photo :Reuters
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Two days after more than 6-hour outage, many Facebook and Messenger users are reporting problems accessing the social media platforms on Wednesday morning.

According to Down Detector, over 3,000 users are experiencing problems with Facebook as of 10am. Nearly 500 users are also reporting troubles accessing Messenger.

On Tuesday, Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger.

However, the company had not made clear whether the configuration change had been planned or whether someone deliberately interfered with its servers.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth has fallen by more than $7 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world's richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.'s flagship products offline.

Top News

Facebook / Messenger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

4h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

5h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

5h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users