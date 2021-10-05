Users flood Twitter with jibes about Facebook outage

Netizens rushed to Twitter to react on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage, which lasted for several hours.

Owned by Facebook, the three services could not be accessed either via web or smartphone apps, reports BBC.

Twitter and Reddit were among several tech companies poking fun at their rivals.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

The affected services had to take to Twitter themselves, as fun and serious messages burgeoned.

Major names from the world of entertainment, including Dolly Parton, have been getting in on the fun.

Others have been joking about seeing dormant Twitter accounts bursting into action again.

People you went to school with logging in to their dormant Twitter account now that Instagrams down. pic.twitter.com/UsWkcZB9Px— Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) October 4, 2021

But Twitter may have started to smirk at its rivals prematurely, as many of its users started experiencing problems, with the Downdetector site showing a peak of outage reports at about 19:30 GMT.

When Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are down and Twitter starts glitching too: pic.twitter.com/Go2PCSP1J8— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2021

Some, including whistle-blower Edward Snowden, have been using the outage to make a more serious point.

Facebook-owned Whatsapp being down is a reminder that you and your friends should probably be using a more private, non-profit alternative like @Signalapp anyway (or another open-source app of your choice).



It's just as free, and takes like 30 seconds to switch.#facebookdown— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 4, 2021

And others have been tweeting about how the outage is a good thing.

Retweet if you think it is a good thing for society that Facebook is down. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the memes have been coming thick and fast.