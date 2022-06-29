Users can now access Gmail without internet. Here’s how 

TBS Report 
29 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 01:42 pm

Gmail. Photo: Collected
Gmail. Photo: Collected

Google's free email service "Gmail" has introduced an offline mode for its users which will eliminate the need for the internet to read or reply to and also search Gmail messages.

The move aims to especially help those living in areas with a poor internet connection.

Users can now read, respond and search their Gmail accounts by visiting mail.google.com without the internet.

Google recommends bookmarking the link mentioned in Chrome, reports Mint.

Here is how to turn on Gmail offline:

Firstly, on your computer or laptop, you will have to download Chrome. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser window, not using Incognito mode.

- Then go to Gmail offline settings.

- Check "Enable offline mail" option.

- You can choose in your settings such as how many days of messages you want to sync.

For bookmarking the Gmail to use the portal offline, you will have to open the link and to the right of the address bar, there will be a star sign. 

Just click on the star sign and you will be asked to bookmark that link and you have to click on "Done." 

By doing so, you can easily access the Gmail inbox link directly through Chrome.

Google stated that when you send emails offline, your email goes into a new "Outbox" folder and gets sent as soon as you go back online.

However, in case, if anyone plans to uninstall the Gmail offline option they can do it in a few simple steps as well.

They are: 

Step 1: Remove your offline data.

- On your computer, open Google Chrome.

- At the top right, click More More and then Settings.

- At the bottom, click Advanced.

- Under "Privacy and security," click Content settings and then Cookies.

- Click See all cookies and site data and then Remove all.

Step 2: Turn off Gmail offline.

- Go to Gmail offline settings.

- Uncheck "Enable offline mail."

