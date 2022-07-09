Twitter starts testing co-author feature

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:47 am

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, US, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, US, July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Twitter will be introducing a new feature to its platform. Users will now be able to post joint tweets via the platform which can post simultaneously on two or more accounts.

The CoTweet option will now work as follows, a new option will appear next to the 'Tweet' button that lets users compose a tweet that will say 'CoTweet.' Once the two authors mutually agree on the wording of the post one author can create the CoTweet and invite the co-author, after the co-author accepts the invitation, the CoTweet will be published on both of their profiles, and their followers' timelines. CoTweet invites can only be sent to users that are already following you, and also have their accounts set to public.

A twitter spokesperson told Gizmodo "We're testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts."

