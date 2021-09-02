Twitter rolls out 'Safety mode' for a small group. Know what's the feature all about

The company said fleets would be rolled out to all users on iOS and Android in the coming days. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is rolling out the 'Safety mode' feature that aims to reduce disruptive interactions by temporarily blocking accounts for seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies. On Wednesday, the social media company said that their system will assess the "likelihood of a negative engagement" by analysing the tweet's content and the relationship between the author of the tweet and those who reply to it.

"Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be autoblocked," a Twitter executive wrote in a blog post.

The autoblocked accounts won't be able to follow the tweet author account, see their tweets, or send them direct messages for seven days. Twitter said that it is rolling out the feature to a small group on iOS, Android, and the website Twitter.com, starting today with accounts that have English-language settings enabled.

