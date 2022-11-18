Twitter locks staff out of offices until next week

18 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 08:06 pm

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Twitter has told employees that the company's office buildings will be closed until 21 November, with immediate effect, BBC reported, citing a message that the authority sent to its employees.

The announcement comes amid reports that large numbers of staff were quitting after new owner Elon Musk called on them to sign up for "long hours at high intensity" or leave.

"Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the message stated. 

There are signs that large numbers of workers have resigned because they have not accepted Musk's new terms, according to BBC report.

After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting

One former Twitter employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told the BBC: "I think when the dust clears today, there's probably going to be less than 2,000 people left."

They claimed everyone in their team had been sacked.

Twitter 2.0: Musk warns of bankruptcy, flip-flops on blue check mark in chaotic start

"The manager of that team, his manager was terminated. And then that manager's manager was terminated. The person above that was one of the execs terminated on the first day. So there's nobody left in that chain of command."

