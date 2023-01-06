Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

Tech

Reuters
06 January, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 09:12 am

Related News

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

Reuters
06 January, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 09:12 am
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Hackers stole the email addresses of more than 200 million Twitter users and posted them on an online hacking forum, a security researcher said Wednesday.

The breach "will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing," Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock, wrote on LinkedIn. He called it "one of the most significant leaks I've seen."

Twitter has not commented on the report, which Gal first posted about on social media on Dec. 24, nor responded to inquiries about the breach since that date. It was not clear what action, if any, Twitter has taken to investigate or remediate the issue.

Reuters could not independently verify the data on the forum was authentic and came from Twitter. Screenshots of the hacker forum, where the data appeared on Wednesday, have circulated online.

Troy Hunt, creator of breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, viewed the leaked data and said on Twitter that it seemed "pretty much what it's been described as."

There were no clues to the identity or location of the hacker or hackers behind the breach. It may have taken place as early as 2021, which was before Elon Musk took over ownership of the company last year.

Claims about the size and scope of the breach initially varied with early accounts in December saying 400 million email addresses and phone numbers were stolen.

A major breach at Twitter may interest regulators on both sides of the Atlantic. The Data Protection Commission in Ireland, where Twitter has its European headquarters, and the US Federal Trade Commission have been monitoring the Elon Musk-owned company for compliance with European data protection rules and a U.S. consent order respectively.

Messages left with the two regulators were not immediately returned on Thursday.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Twitter / hack / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

3h | Earth
From July onwards, climate activists started to protest in European museums. Photos: Bloomberg, Reuters

In defence of the art-targeting climate activists

48m | Panorama
Dr Omar Ishrak. Sketch: TBS

Creating a value-based healthcare system: A conversation with Intel chairperson Dr Omar Ishrak

3h | Panorama
Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

2h | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

14h | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

16h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals