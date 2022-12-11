Twitter down in India, many users experience trouble loading pages

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

For several users, Twitter went blank on Sunday as Downdetector reported 2,838 outages in India at 7pm.

For many usres, their timeline didn't refresh while many accounts were showed as non-existent.

The reported outage took place hours after Twitter owner Elon Musk shared a cryptic tweet in which he said, "The bots are in for a surprise tomorrow'. There was no statement from the social media company confirming the outage.

Many users commented that the Twitter app was down on only Andriod handsets. Some claimed Twitter was not working for Jio users and hence it was not an outage of Twitter as thhe app was working on some network and was down on some other. One Twitter user claimed Twitter was working fine with VPN connection.

The reported outage took place a day before the relaunch of Twitter Blue on 12 December, at a higher price for Apple users. The revamped service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos and get a blue tick after their verification.