Twitter boss Elon Musk reportedly wants to bring back Vine

Tech

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:25 pm

Related News

Twitter boss Elon Musk reportedly wants to bring back Vine

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 12:25 pm
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Twitter boss Elon Musk wants to bring back Vine – the short-form video application the company shut down in 2016, say reports.

Multilingual technology blog Engadget, quoiting news site Axios, wrote that Twitter's new "Chief Twit" told a group of engineers to work on a reboot that could be ready by the end of the year. 

Earlier yesterday (31 October), Musk polled his 112 million Twitter followers to ask them if the company should reboot the app. 

When MrBeast, one of the most popular YouTube stars on the planet, said it would be "hilarious" if Musk did that and Vine went on to compete with TikTok, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked him – "what could we do to make it better than TikTok?" Bringing back the platform would also certainly seem to align with Musk's stated goal of transforming Twitter into a "super app" akin to China's WeChat.

However, the timeline, like the one Musk reportedly set for monetising Twitter's verification feature, is likely unrealistic. 

As per Axios, Twitter has not updated Vine since it shut down the app more than six years ago. "It needs a lot of work," one source told the outlet, referring to the software's codebase. 

At this stage, it's also hard to see the platform competing with TikTok and YouTube Shorts, even if it does come back, adds the Engadget report.

So much of TikTok's success is a result of its "For You" algorithm which always seems to know what videos will keep you glued to the app.

Vine never had anything comparable, and many of its most prolific creators have moved on to other platforms.

Top News

Elon Musk / Twitter / Vine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

1h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

3h | Panorama
Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

15h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

18h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

19h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due