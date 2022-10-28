Trump's Twitter account to be restored after Elon Musk takeover?

Tech

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:43 am

Related News

Trump's Twitter account to be restored after Elon Musk takeover?

Twitter had permanently suspended former US president Donald Trump's account in January last year following the the attempted insurrection by his supporters at the US Capitol

Hindustan Times
28 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:43 am
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Chery Dieu-Nalio/File Photo
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he attends a rally in Warren, Michigan, U.S., October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Chery Dieu-Nalio/File Photo

After reports of Elon Musk closing his $44 billion Twitter deal surfaced on Friday morning, a statement attributed to former US president Donald Trump started circulating on social media claiming that his suspended Twitter account "will be back up and running" by Monday. In the purported statement, the Republican leader congratulated Tesla CEO on his purchase of the social media company and, citing "many people", said that the old management was "too concerned with the woke agenda."

"Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda," the viral statement read.

"I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday- we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business!" it added.

Did Trump issue such statement?

While the former president had launched, and still continues to launch, no holds barred attack on Twitter's policy, he is yet to issue a statement following the completion of Twitter deal. Trump's statements are released on his website  and the last statement, at the time of writing this, was released on 26 October about a rally in Ohio.

Twitter had permanently suspended Trump's social media handle in January last year following the the attempted insurrection by his supporters at the US Capitol. It is said that Twitter's top legal executive Vijaya Gadde was at the forefront of the this dramatic decision undertaken within days of the US Capitol riots.

According to several US media reports, Gadde is among the top Twitter executives including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and General Counsel Sean Edgett who have been fired by Musk.

Musk "has started cleaning house at Twitter with the firings of at least four top executives", reported The New York Times citing people familiar with the development.

"At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter's office," the report said.

Musk had also "singled out" Gadde, "criticising her for her role in content moderation decisions at the company", it added.

Top News / World+Biz

Twitter / Donald Trump / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

2h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

2h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

2h | Videos
Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

15h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question