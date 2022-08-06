Trump social media deal can't close on time, needs extension, buyer says

Tech

Reuters
06 August, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2022, 01:29 pm

The Truth social network logo is seen displayed behind a woman holding a smartphone in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The Truth social network logo is seen displayed behind a woman holding a smartphone in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company taking former US President Donald Trump's Truth Social app public, on Friday announced a special meeting of shareholders to approve an extension to the cut-off date to complete the merger.

"While we are using our best efforts to complete the Business Combination as soon as practicable, our board of directors believes that there will not be sufficient time before the Termination Date to complete the Business Combination," Digital World said in a SEC filing.

The termination date to complete the merger is 8 Sept 2022. Digital World is seeking to extend the date by 12 months.

The announcement comes amid probes by US regulators over the proposed merger.

Digital World said in June its board of directors had received subpoenas from a Federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York, while the US Securities and Exchange Commision and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority had also made requests for additional information on the deal.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, the creator of Truth Social, in October agreed to merge with Digital World and was expecting the deal to close by the second half of this year.

