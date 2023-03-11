Torjoni: Government launched a national browser

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 10:53 am

Illustration: TBS
On Tuesday, the ICT Division of the Government of Bangladesh introduced the national mobile browser "Torjoni" to enable the country's general public to access the internet in Bangla, commemorating the historic March 7. 

The browser is available for local users on Google Play Store and has been downloaded over 5,000 times with a rating of 4.2 stars based on 351 reviews. Torjoni supports both Bangla and English languages.

In addition to standard web browsings features like search and tab options, the application offers swift access to various national websites such as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Surokkha, NID services, Bangladesh Parliament, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Cabinet and more.

The app's home screen contains a "What's new" section featuring handpicked news on government initiatives and recent national projects, as well as a "latest happening" section that showcases news from both domestic and international sources.

In addition to its unique features, the Torjoni Bangladeshi Browser also comes equipped with standard features commonly found in web browsers, including features such as a search bar, dark mode, tabs, incognito mode, ad-blocker, bookmarks, and security measures to ensure safe browsing.

