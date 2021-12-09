Top searches on Google in 2021

TBS Report 
09 December, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 02:14 pm

Top searches on Google in 2021

The tech giant also released the list of top trending long-tail keywords

TBS Report 
09 December, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 02:14 pm
Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Google has released its annual "Year in Search" list offering a glimpse into the top trending search terms in 2021. 

The list, published Wednesday, contains top searched words and phrases both globally and broken down by country and categories.

Below is the overall top 10 trending searches in 2021. 

  • NBA

  • DMX

  • Gabby Petito

  • Kyle Rittenhouse

  • Brian Laundrie

  • Mega Millions

  • AMC Stock

  • Stimulus Check

  • Georgia Senate Race

  • Squid Game

These are all top "trending" searches, the keywords with the largest increases in search volume from 2020 to 2021. 

However, the list is not necessarily the top searched items across all of Google, according to Search Engine Journal. 

The tech giant also released the list of top trending long-tail keywords of 2021 that ranges from recipes to proper vocabulary. 

Top 'How To' searches of 2021

  • How to help others

  • How to help Afghan refugees

  • How to help Texas

  • How to help India COVID

  • How to help toddler with cough

  • How to help foster kids

  • How to be eligible for stimulus check

  • How to be more attractive

  • How to be happy alone

  • How to be a baddie

  • How to be a good boyfriend

  • How to style

  • How to style straight leg jeans

  • How to style a wolf haircut

  • How to style a corset

  • How to style rings

  • How to style a sweater vest

Top recipe searches of 2021

  • TikTok pasta

  • Bacon jam

  • Birria tacos

  • Crockpot chicken

  • Hamantaschen

  • Squid Game cookie

  • Baked oats

  • Cicada

  • Gigi Hadid pasta

  • Smashed potatoes

Top 'This Or That' searches of 2021

  • Effect or affect

  • Barbie, Bratz or Fairy

  • Allergies or COVID

  • Bones or no bones

  • Bougie or boujee

  • Pfizer or Moderna

  • Sinus infection or COVID

  • Choose Bidoof or Bidoof

  • Cold or COVID

  • Capitol or capital

 

