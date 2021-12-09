Top searches on Google in 2021

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Google has released its annual "Year in Search" list offering a glimpse into the top trending search terms in 2021.

The list, published Wednesday, contains top searched words and phrases both globally and broken down by country and categories.

Below is the overall top 10 trending searches in 2021.

NBA

DMX

Gabby Petito

Kyle Rittenhouse

Brian Laundrie

Mega Millions

AMC Stock

Stimulus Check

Georgia Senate Race

Squid Game

These are all top "trending" searches, the keywords with the largest increases in search volume from 2020 to 2021.

However, the list is not necessarily the top searched items across all of Google, according to Search Engine Journal.

The tech giant also released the list of top trending long-tail keywords of 2021 that ranges from recipes to proper vocabulary.

Top 'How To' searches of 2021

How to help others

How to help Afghan refugees

How to help Texas

How to help India COVID

How to help toddler with cough

How to help foster kids

How to be eligible for stimulus check

How to be more attractive

How to be happy alone

How to be a baddie

How to be a good boyfriend

How to style

How to style straight leg jeans

How to style a wolf haircut

How to style a corset

How to style rings

How to style a sweater vest

Top recipe searches of 2021

TikTok pasta

Bacon jam

Birria tacos

Crockpot chicken

Hamantaschen

Squid Game cookie

Baked oats

Cicada

Gigi Hadid pasta

Smashed potatoes

Top 'This Or That' searches of 2021