Top password managers for your digital security

It can be simpler than you think to keep track of all of the passwords you need for each of your online accounts. Your first line of defence against being hacked should be a reliable password manager that will store all of your information in a secure location.

There was a time when the majority of people could get by with only a few passwords that were simple to keep in their heads. However, the demand for increasingly difficult passwords and safe methods to keep them has led to the development of a tool known as the password manager. This is because more and more sensitive information, such as personal and financial details, is being saved online.

Evaluating a number of password managers, here, we pick our top two:

Bitwarden: The best free option

Bitwarden is a password manager that has been around since the company's founding in 2015. A year later, it launched its app for iOS and Android devices.

It is an open-source password manager and it provides an astonishing variety of capabilities in its free plan. Moreover, being an open-source, its source code can be openly inspected, tested, and fixed by anybody. This makes it potentially more robust than many other password managers.

Its free plan offers synchronisation across many devices, safe storage for notes and credit-card information, two-factor verification etc. On the flipside, the premium package costs $10 for a whole year, which is still less cheap than most of its competitors. The premium package comes with 1 gigabyte of encrypted storage, extra authentication choices and a password creator.

Bitwarden has a browser extension that can be added to all major web browsers. Moreover, its app version can be installed on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Linux.

Keeper: The best for enterprise level

It provides advanced levels of protection for teams of any size along with extra security add-ons that enable organisations to personalise their security depending on their requirements. While it offers no free options, it has a 14-days trial option available for any business.

Keeper was established in 2011 by two developers who were dissatisfied with the options available for mobile password managers at the time. Today the firm provides corporations with sophisticated password management and security options.

Keeper's service costs $45 for every single user per year. Its features include an encrypted vault for every user, shared team files, unrestricted device access, administrative management, security auditing. It was able to triumph in the enterprise-level category because of the superior sturdiness of its large company solutions when compared to those of competing password managers.

In addition to its apps and browser plugins, it offers encrypted messenger, security monitoring system, and protection against dark web.