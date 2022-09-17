The top android games currently available in Google's Play Store

Popular technology site Android Police has prepared a list of the best games currently available in Google's Play Store.

The list has been divided into total 10 categories and they are – Action, Adventure, Arcade, Card, Puzzle, Racing, RPG, Sim, Sports and Strategy.

The list is as follows –

Action

Apex Legends Mobile

Since almost everyone else has brought or is bringing their AAA shooter to mobile, it was only a matter of time before Electronics Arts created a mobile version of Apex Legends. This is a ground-up remake for mobile, which means there is no cross-play with the console and PC game. However, you can play against friends on iOS, so there is still some cross-compatibility.

But what is especially crazy is that the game plays incredibly close to the real deal and feels similar. But since this mobile version is its own thing, you can expect unique events and characters for mobile that the mainline game will not see. Best of all, the game is monetized fairly, so you can not pay for an advantage, just cosmetics, which is definitely appreciated.

Alto is Adventure

The Play Store is rife with auto-runners and endless-runners, and there are definitely a few good ones, but Alto is Adventure is easily one of the best. Sure, a sequel is available, but the original is where perfection lies. It is an incredibly simple setup.

Snowboard as far as you can while completing goals. Once you finish a goal, you earn currency, which can be used to unlock new riders. And some of these riders offer better handling and speed, which means the more you unlock, the more currency you'll earn, snowballing until you complete the game.

The graphics are gorgeous, the controls are spot-on, and the gameplay loop is addictive. Best of all, you can pay to remove the annoying ads, which is the best way to play, totally unencumbered.

Slime Labs 2

Neutralised is a solid mobile developer that has been launching quality Android games for some time, including Lost Yetti and Little Fin. However, our favourite release from the studio was Slime Labs, an adorable physics-based platformer. Since we loved the first, now that a sequel is available, it is our go-to puzzle platformer on Android.

You can play for free as the game is ad-supported, and if you prefer a premium experience, you can remove those ads for $2.

Among Us

If you are familiar with the tabletop game Werewolf or Mafia, you may be familiar with the social deduction gameplay of Among Us. While the title did not get much attention upon release, it gained traction once some streamers started getting views while playing it. As you can imagine, streamed social deduction games are fun to watch, so Among Us got wildly popular.

So if you'd like to play a multi-layer game where cooperation and backstabbing are prerequisites, a game that almost always results in drama among those playing, you may get a kick out of Among Us. The game is fairly monetized, plus it is free to play, so there is no harm in giving it a try.

Call of Duty: Mobile

What would a best-of Android game roundup be without one of the popular free-to-play shooters on the list? Seeing that Fortnite is no longer available on the Play Store, Call of Duty is the obvious choice for today's roundup. Sure, PUBG is still cruising along, but there is no denying Call of Duty: Mobile is the cool kid in the group. It is newer, and, well, it is freaking Call of Duty. Classic maps are included for those feeling nostalgic, along with a battle royale mode that mirrors the gameplay found in every other battle royale.

Monetization is greedy but primarily cosmetic, though cheating is an issue. But what competitive mobile game does not struggle with this problem? More or less, Call of Duty: Mobile does an okay job bringing the primary characteristics of the popular shooter from consoles to mobile, though all the familiar issues that plague the majority of F2P mobile games are present.

Castlevania: SotN

The term Metroidvania was coined to describe Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. This is a classic PS1 game from Konami, a direct sequel to Rondo of Blood, and it is still heralded as one of the best Castlevania games ever made. Konami brought the title to mobile in 2020 as a surprise release, and the port is fantastic. It runs great, and controllers are supported, so you can play this like you did on the PS1, with tactile and responsive controls, which are necessary to beat this challenging game.

Sure, the touch controls work in a pinch, but you are not going to finish the game using them, which is why controller support is so important. Hands down, this is an excellent port of a fantastic game, and the price is totally on point. For once, Konami did something right.

Dead Cells

When it comes to roguelike Metroidvanias, Dead Cells is a name that is often thrown around, and that is because it is a title that defines the genre. Thanks to the inclusion of controller support, the controls are spot-on, and even the touch controls are good enough to get you through the first few stages. Still, this is a challenging game, and death is a constant, but you'll slowly progress as you unlock new weapons during your runs.

What is nice is that the game supports high framerates, and those framerates are stable, making for a smooth experience. There is even some extra DLC available when you finally beat the primary campaign, which means there is tons of content here that should last most players 30 hours or more.

Pokémon UNITE

For the hardcore MOBA players, there is League of Legends: Wild Rift. However, if you are only looking to dip your toe into the genre or require something a little simpler, Pokémon UNITE is one of the few highly accessible MOBAs.

Sure, the game is themed around Pokémon, and it is designed to appeal to children, but if you find such things a little childish, there is a lot of fun to be had with Pokémon UNITE.

You can easily play for free, and while the game is technically pay-to-win thanks to cash shop items that offer an advantage, it hardly matters if you are looking to play casually.

Adventure

Thimbleweed Park

When you think of adventure games, your mind may go to point-and-click adventures. Seeing that Android offers one of the best modern point-and-click games, we had to add Thimbleweed Park to the list. This creation is from the same people behind Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion, ensuring it hits the same tone of the greats. It is the X-Files theme that seals the deal.

In the game, you fulfill the role of similar characters to Scully and Mulder as you investigate a dead body at a local amusement park. The story is great, and so is the classic point-and-click gameplay where you solve puzzles by hunting down clues. So if you are on the hunt for a fantastic adventure game, start with Thimbleweed Park.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an adventure game that might not appeal to everyone, thanks to its gacha design. Still, there is no denying that miHoYo Limited raised the bar exponentially when it comes to the polish and content of free-to-play mobile games.

The graphics in this Zelda-like adventure are superb. There are still very few mobile games that can compare a year later. The writing is also better than expected, and the game is characters are detailed and interesting. Still, monetisation is greedy, and you are bombarded with all manner of sales and other annoying in-game notifications.

There is also a lack of end-game content, and you'll run into plenty of false walls along the way, purposefully slowing down your progress.

It is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of thing, which ultimately comes down to how willing you are to put up with grindy gameplay that is monetised poorly. Still, Genshin is a great-looking game that is perfect for stress-testing new hardware, and there is some fun to be had if you play casually, especially since there is cross-save support across all supported platforms.

Pokémon GO

When Pokémon GO first dropped in the summer of 2016, it was a phenomenon. You could not walk through a city without running into groups capturing Pokémon. It was wild, but Niantic squandered a lot of player goodwill with a buggy game that seemingly took forever to update to the more stable title we know today.

Still, many people play to collect Pokémon, and while the monetization is greedy, it would seem the player base does not mind. To this day, Pokémon GO is the most well-known augmented reality game, even with Niantic releasing new branded AR games at an even clip.

There is no doubt Pokémon has staying power. So even though the game is often poorly managed, to the point many reviews are now complaining about lag, kids and adults still love it. While we would not call the collection gameplay the best, it is unique and addictive, which appears to be a winning strategy for Niantic.

Arcade

Kombinera

This may be hard to believe, but Atari has returned to form with Kombinera, a brand new game from the company that offers old-school gameplay paired with a modern aesthetic that calls back to simpler times. The goal is to combine your character with colour balls in the correct order to avoid each level is obstacles, so it is a puzzle game with some platforming mechanics.

Nothing groundbreaking, and yet the game is a joy to play, specifically because of its simplicity. But don't be fooled. This is a challenging title. So if you are a lover of puzzles and platforming, Kombinera is definitely an arcade-style game worth checking out.

Streets of Rage 4

The Streets of Rage brawling series dates back to the 90s on Sega's Genesis. Streets of Rage 4 is something of a series revival, released almost 30 years after the third game. And it is phenomenal, including the Android port. You have your choice of new and classic characters, with exceptional art and music that adds up to one of the best brawlers released in years.

The Android port is fantastic, and it offers all the features one would expect of a console/PC-quality game, such as controller support, optimised performance that can easily hold 60FPS, and the post-release DLC with its survival mode. However, the DLC has an added cost on the $8 price tag (Mr. X is Nightmare DLC is $3). So if you have yet to play this fantastic beat 'em up (make sure to check out the beginner's guide), now is you are chance to play on Android, controller support included.

Minecraft

Minecraft does not need an introduction. Mojang is open-world voxel sandbox content that should be familiar to most. You can build like Legos in a free-play mode or jump into survival mode to grind your days away. Multiplayer content is a huge part of the game, and while the store is packed with all kinds of content to buy, at least the primary gameplay loop remains consistent.

Controllers are supported out of the box, and the touchscreen controls are plenty serviceable. All around, this is a solid port of a great game that offers hundreds of hours of gameplay. For the asking price, you can not go wrong.

Card games

Dicey Dungeons

Terry Cavanagh is probably best known for Super Hexagon and VVVVVV, but his quirky card game Dicey Dungeons is also a strong contender, thanks to its enjoyable roguelike collectable card gameplay, often compared to Slay the Spire, as this is a solo experience designed for fun instead of emptying wallets, like so many competitive card games.

This means you are free to enjoy your purchase however you wish, and best of all, since this is a premium release, you get the full game for $5, and the developer is included in the game's new DLC as part of this fee, which is a nice touch.

Slay the Spire

What can we say? Card game fanatics love Slay the Spire. You see the name every time people ask for Android game recommendations, and for a good reason. Unlike many mobile card games, this is a solo experience, and it plays like a roguelike, where you build a deck to set out on your adventure to see how far you can get.

This is a game that many have spent hundreds of hours in. It is basically endless if you are into theory-crafting.

So if you are sick of wasting time and money grinding through pointless pay-to-win card games, perhaps it is time to give Slay the Spirea try?

GWENT: Rogue Mage

It would seem CD Projekt RED stumbled into the card game business with the launch of The Witcher 3, all thanks to its mini-game Gwent.

Seeing that many fans enjoyed the game, CD created a standalone title for competitive play. But as these things go, chasing the meta is not for everyone, and CD created Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, a standalone solo game based on Gwent.

Why launch one single-player-focused spin on Gwent when you can launch two? Gwent: Rogue Mage is a newer release that offers Gwent is familiar gameplay for solo play, and it is a premium release to boot at $10.

There is an optional in-app purchase available, but this unlocks a few outfits and cards for the online version of Gwent. So despite the confusing mess CD Projekt RED has made of Gwent and its many games, Gwent: Rogue Mage is easily a title worth exploring if you prefer games of skill over those that demand constant payment.

Puzzle

Angry Birds

That is right; Angry Birds is back. This time as the original game under the Rovio Classics moniker, and it is a premium release. Everything you remember is here, including the classic slingshot play, but now with new graphics fitting for modern devices, thanks to the ground-up rebuild in the Unity engine.

There are more than 390 levels to explore, spread across eight Angry Birds episodes, and reaching three stars in every single one of them is quite the challenge. And if you are looking to quickly get started with Angry Birds, we have a guide to help you out.

What is great is that there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to ruin the experience, as this is a premium release available for the low price of $1. It does not get much better than that. So if you enjoyed the classic, make sure to check out the new remake. It is a hoot.

Baba Is You

If you are looking for something challenging that will make you think and have yet to play Baba Is You, you are missing out. This is a super popular indie game on PC and consoles. It was ported to Android, with touch controls in tow, and it plays great.

It is a puzzle game, but it requires out-of-the-box thinking where words play an important role. Touching the words on the screen tends to result in new functionality for your character, which can then be applied to the stage to solve its puzzle.

It is like someone took a Sokoban game and twisted it into something totally new. Baba Is You is one of the best puzzle games on Android, hands down.

Bridge Constructor Portal

Headup offers more than a few Bridge Constructor games on Android, but Bridge Constructor Portal is easily the most popular of the group, all thanks to the slick Portal theme.

You are still tasked with building bridges, but within this release, you also have to account for a few Portal mechanics to build successfully. This is a great mashup of two very different genres, and it is super fun too.

It is easily the best Bridge Constructor game on the Play Store, which is precisely why it is in our best-of-all-time game roundup.

Monument Valley

Monument Valley is one of those games many people are familiar with. It is a gorgeous game that was all the rage when it launched back in 2014, single-handedly changing the landscape of mobile gaming. Before Monument Valley came out, polished mobile games were not mainstream yet.

Sure, there were a few, but Monument Valley elevated the platform once people saw that excellent touch controls, quality gameplay design, and impressive graphics were possible in a single mobile package that did not break the bank.

To this day, this environmental puzzler is fairly monetized, only offering an in-app purchase for extra content. Many game developers were inspired by what Monument Valley brought to the table. Even though there are many impersonators, the original is still the best.

Racing

Data Wing

Free-to-play is not a term that appeals to most people. Most mobile games are F2P and filled with horrible monetization. In the strictest sense of the term, Data Wing is a truly free-to-play game, as in its completely free-to-play, sans advertisements and in-app purchases. Even better, the game is an absolute joy to play, where you race around minimal (yet challenging) maps to the tunes of some dreamy chillwave.

This free racer looks and sounds great, it plays great, and it is completely free, which means it shouldn't be missed.

GRID Autosport

GRID Autosport is one of the best racing games on Android. It is an excellent racing game on PC and consoles, and thanks to Feral Interactive, it is available on mobile. The port is superb. The game supports physical controllers, and the touch controls work well. Plus, there is a ton of content here, where the main story should last most players 33+ hours.

The only thing missing is online play, though it is in testing. There is a free version where you can test three courses in the game. If you like what you see, you can purchase this premium version outright or buy the modes you enjoy in the free version piecemeal. If you are looking for a racer between arcade racing and the more hardcore sim stuff, this is the racing game for you.

Rush Rally Origins

Brownmonster Limited has had a few hits on its hands with the Rush Rally racing series, and the latest entry in the series is one of the best yet. Rush Rally Origins is a top-down racer, much like Reckless Racing 3 (another excellent top-down racer), and it offers touchscreen controls as well as controller support. Things start off challenging, but as you race, you earn upgrades that help, and then you can take on more and more demanding races. The game supports 60FPS play, which is great if you own a high-end device.

Rush Rally Origins is easily one of the best racers on the platform, and it is definitely one of the best top-down racers, a niche genre that is getting harder and harder to find.

RPG

Chrono Trigger

This is a classic JRPG that many consider one of the best of all time, thanks to its fantastic story, accessible turn-based gameplay, and incredible pixel art. While Square Enix has been known to let its mobile offerings linger in broken states, over the last couple of years, the company has brought some significant updates to the game, like fullscreen support and gamepad compatibility.

This adds up to one of Square is better ports on mobile, offering all the features you'd expect to go along with the fantastic gameplay. If you have yet to play this classic, now is a great time to jump in on Android.

Sky: Children of the Light

Thatgamecompany is probably best known for games like Journey, Flower, and Flow, all titles that offer similar relaxed themes while offering casual gameplay. The studio took a chance to create a free-to-play game for mobile. Even though this game contains in-app purchases, they are only for cosmetics, leaving everyone free to enjoy the title unencumbered.

More or less, Sky: Children of the Light is similar to Journey, where you traverse 3D landscapes in an effort to piece together the game is story while collecting items helpful for advancing. What is unique about this release is that it is online, and you can easily play with others as you explore fantastic worlds.

Much like Genshin Impact, Sky: Children of the Light raised the bar as a highly-polished F2P game on mobile. Sky: Children of the Light has proven to be a great exploration game, so don nor miss out.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: KOTOR is a classic RPG from BioWare, and this mobile port comes from Aspyr Media, a quality port house that knocked it out of the park with this release. Not only is this RPG one of the best Star Wars games ever made, but it is also a solid RPG, even if you disregard the theme.

The graphics are dated, but the story is as good as ever. The controls are spot-on, too, especially since controller support is included. There is a 30-hour campaign, and if you are eager for more, Aspyr also released a port of the sequel.

Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe did the impossible and created a better version of Harvest Moon/Story of Seasons all on his own, and the results speak for themselves. Stardew Valley is a phenomenon, a trendsetter, and for a good reason. It is one of the best farming and life sims ever made. There are hundreds of hours of gameplay included, the writing is top-notch, and the support is superb. Plus, you can easily resize the UI to fit whatever screen you play on, and there is controller support out of the box.

Sure, the multiplayer content is still missing, but beyond this one issue, the Android port is fantastic. Hands down, Stardew Valley is the obvious choice if you are looking for a friendly farming sim to dive into.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

Do not confuse Titan Quest: Legendary Edition with the older Titan Quest listing, as this is the version that contains all the DLC in a single package. It is the complete game at a single price point. If you are unfamiliar, this is a classic action RPG that still holds up. It is the closest thing we have to a legit Diablo game, set in the ancient worlds of Greece, Egypt, Babylon, and China.

Controller support is included, plus the touch controls are good enough to get you through the game, which should last most players around 50+ hours to make it through the primary campaign. Since all the DLC is included, this title could easily stretch well past 100 hours.

Simulation

Papers, Please

Lucas Pope is Papers, Please offers a mix of genres as a simulation point-and-click puzzle game, but seeing that you will fulfil the role of an immigration inspector working for a communist state. It is up to you to decide whether you are willing to cooperate with the state or more interested in lining your pockets, which dark themes running through that make for an incredibly thought-provoking game. It is an indie sensation for a reason.

Disgaea 1 Complete

If you are big into turn-based strategy RPGs, your Final Fantasy Tactics, your X-Coms, you have probably heard of the Disgaea titles. This series from Nippon Ichi Software offers an anime-like story with matching art. The first game is known for offering the best story in the series. The mobile port is the best version available, thanks to the addition of an autoplay mechanic not found in any other version.

Despite what you are thinking, autoplay adds a lot to Disgaea 1 since later games saw the addition of tons of quality-of-life features the first title never saw. To say this is one of the grindiest games ever made is an understatement, but it is a good grind that is not monetised aggressively.

After all, this is a premium release packing controller support, a reworked UI for touchscreen play, and a speed boost for battles that ties in great with the auto-battle system.

Mini Metro

Mini Metro is described as a simulation game since this title is about directing where subway trains go, but there is also a puzzle aspect in figuring out the proper track routes. The minimal design is striking, and the game runs fine on about any device because of this. It plays great on tablets and phones alike.

If you like to spend time figuring out how to run trains with the limited resources provided, there is no better option than Mini Metro. The game is a stunner to look at, and it is a hoot to play, thanks to it being reasonably challenging.

This War of Mine

There are plenty of survival games, but few can compare to This War of Mine, thanks to its dark yet detailed graphics, not to mention the disturbing story centred around a civil war. Your job is to go out into the world to hunt for supplies and survivors, all to build up your camp. Crafting, trading, and treating survivors requires a balance, or else things could go south, which is where the fun is to be found, ensuring your camp is needed without accidentally killing everyone.

This is an emotional game with adult themes, so it may not be for everyone, as it can be a little depressing. Still, the detail of the world and the solid survival gameplay make for a memorable experience that is easily worth the asking price.

Sports

Rocket League Sideswipe

Psyonix did the unthinkable. It created a side-scrolling version of Rocket League that is played on a 2D plane, and boy, does it hold up! First of all, the game still is not monetized. It is free to play in the strictest sense, with quality controls on the touchscreen as well as physical controller support.

Controllers are recommended if you wish to rank. However, for casual play, the touch controls work perfectly fine. Anyone who is a fan of the mainline game should check out the younger sibling on mobile. It offers plenty of familiar game modes like 3v3, and the matchmaking is quick, so you are never left waiting for a match.

While it is doubtful Rocket League Sideswipe will remain free of in-app purchases and other annoyances, for now, monetization is completely absent. This allows the gameplay to shine, and shine it does, as this is about as good as a side-scrolling interpretation of the core game can get.

Grand Mountain Adventure

Winter sports games used to be all the rage on consoles, and even though the genre isn't as popular as it once was, Toppluva AB created a heck of a winter sports game on mobile with the release of Grand Mountain Adventure. First and foremost, the graphics are totally fitting of the genre, with snow that looks absolutely fantastic. Still, skiing and snowboarding are the real draws, and both are a total blast.

Now, you will have to get used to the camera, as it is in front of the playable character, but within a few minutes, everything clicks, and then it is off to the slopes to see if you can spot a Yeti. There are seven open-world mountains to explore and hundreds of challenges to take part in, making for a game that should easily last over 20 hours. The game is free to try, and if you like what you see, you can unlock the rest of the content through in-app purchases.

OK Golf

OK Golf is a low-poly golf game that offers pleasing graphics, chill music, and enjoyable gameplay suitable for about any phone or tablet. The controls are simple, thanks to their slingshot-like mechanic, and since there are no clubs to mess with, shooting your ball takes centre stage. So yes, this is slightly more casual than a simulation golf game, but that is why the game is so accessible. Almost anyone can pick it up and play.

This is a premium release that retails for $3, which means there are no in-app purchases or advertisements. What you see is what you get, and what you get is a fun little golf game that is great in short bursts as well as longer sessions. So if you have yet to play OK Golf, it is highly recommended you finally give it a shot.

Strategy

Into the Breach

As far as strategy games go, especially turn-based strategy games like X-Com and Final Fantasy Tactics, Into the Breach has found wild success despite its indie underpinnings. Sure, this is no AAA game, as the pixel graphics are pretty simple. It is this simplicity where the game shines. There is no fat to cut away. You get a good game that is challenging and fun, hence its success.

However, there is one caveat. This is a mobile game from Netflix, as it published the title on its Netflix Games platform. So even though Into the Breach is listed on the Play Store, you need an active Netflix account to play. Then again, if you pay for a Netflix subscription, you have gained access to one of the best strategy games on the platform.

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

Strategy games might be super popular on Android, but it can be tough to find titles that are both polished and fairly monetized. Bad North was ported to Android from PC and consoles, bringing its premium real-time strategy gameplay to mobile. And the touch controls are superb. This is also a roguelike, so advancement is slow as you upgrade your troops. Levels are procedurally generated, so things do not grow stale since each stage is different from the last.

You could do worse for the asking price, and since this is a quality port, performance is never an issue. Bad North is one of the best real-time strategy games on Android. Do not miss out.

Civilization VI

The Civilization games are well regarded as some of the best 4X strategy titles, and it was a surprise to see VI come to Android, but it sure was a welcome one. This is the whole game. There is a 60-turn demo, and if you like what you see, you can unlock the full title through an in-app purchase.

You can also purchase all the DLC found on consoles and PC, though we suggest waiting for a sale, as the expansions can be pricey.

Still, the base game is a blast, though a beefy device is definitely recommended, as the deeper you get in the game, the more memory you need. Some bugs are present, but even then, the ability to play the full version of Civilization VI on tablets or Chromebooks is too good to pass up, bugs and all.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

If you are looking to get into a serious MOBA, something that is highly competitive, League of Legends: Wild Rift is what you have been looking for. Unlike Pokémon GO, League of Legends: Wild Rift is a bite-sized version of the PC game, offering 5v5 gameplay and no pay-to-win aspects. The store is for cosmetics, and that is it.

The game runs and controls great. Since this is a live service title, new champs are continually released. This is one of the best MOBAs on Android, and it is one of the best fair MOBAs at that, which is about as good as it gets for this genre.