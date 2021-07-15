Top 5 tech trends from 2021 that are here to stay

People have been relying on technology more than ever during the pandemic. Class, office, conferences and many other important events are taking place online. Some even run their business using virtual platforms. But the big question is, are these innovations just a product of the pandemic or here to stay?

Here are five technology trends that experts believe won't disappear with lockdowns, according to Ericsson.

1. Digital workplaces

The corporate world has changed dramatically because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a news article published by Ericsson, 42% of the United States labour force was working from home full-time by the end of June 2020.

Both employees and employers are positive about the work from home system. In general, employees have responded positively to the convenience of 'WFH life', but employers are also noticing the benefits – lower office rental and upkeep costs, for example.

According to a news article titled "Future of Enterprises", 60% of decision makers are very satisfied with the ability to cut down on office space, with 43% strongly believing they will have no office at all by 2030.

Early indications also show remote workers are up to 40% more productive than their in-office counterparts.

2. Online learning

The education sector has been affected the most by the pandemic but online learning also became popular.

According to OECD report, 95% of students in Switzerland, Norway, and Austria have a computer to use for their schoolwork, compared to only 34% in Indonesia.

While the extent to which e-learning continues once students return to their classrooms is yet to be seen, the necessity of connectivity for education has been made abundantly clear.

And as 5G networks enable faster internet and more reliable connectivity than ever before – even in remote locations – these possibilities will only continue to grow.

3. Telehealth

Covid-19 pandemic showed the huge potential and real-world functionality of telehealth technologies as vital tools to help avoid the spread of viruses through tracking, testing and treating.

Telehealth also provided other game-changing ways to address the challenges of providing health services at home; through video conferencing, e-mail, telephone, or smartphone apps.

A 2020 study also concluded that the Covid-19 pandemic had forced important changes in the healthcare industry which may help to establish telehealth more firmly in the years to come. This will be a vital step in building trust and technological literacy for the revolutionary innovations set to transform the future of medicine.

4. Contactless convenience

Contactless technology is defining the customer experience post-Covid, from touch-free payments and "just walk out" shopping to biometric check-in for travel and accommodation.

These safe and undeniably convenient innovations have been made possible with more advanced processors and memory chips, better image sensors, smarter AI and faster communications networks, all of which will continue to improve in the coming years.

We'll start to see a true blend of the physical and digital – no touching required.

5. AI-generated content

This technology, mostly used for entertainment and filter apps, is learning as it goes, and is being fed more and more of our history, stories and personal information. We already know that 50% of us are uncomfortable with not being able to tell the difference between human and machine, but where will it end?

One possibility is that artificial intelligence may become more and more powerful over time due to the changing nature of our media consumption.

