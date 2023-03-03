Time US adults spend on TikTok closes in on Netflix: market tracker

Tech

BSS/AFP
03 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 12:54 pm

Related News

Time US adults spend on TikTok closes in on Netflix: market tracker

BSS/AFP
03 March, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 12:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

TikTok is closing in on streaming giant Netflix when it comes to the amount of time US adults spend on the platforms, according to a report released Thursday by Insider Intelligence.

TikTok use eclipsed that of YouTube two years ago and has continued to grow faster than the Google-owned video sharing platform, particularly among US adults in their prime earning years, the report indicated.

"The amount of time US adult TikTok users spend on the app is rising quickly," the market tracker said in the report.

"It's well ahead of YouTube user time and closing the gap with Netflix."

TikTok is proving particularly addictive for US adults ranging from age 25 to 54 years old, according to Insider Intelligence.

US adult users will spend an average of nearly 56 minutes per day on TikTok this year, six minutes less than the time spent watching Netflix, the market tracker forecast.

"TikTok is a huge reason for the sustained growth in overall time spent with social networks since the pandemic," the report said.

"TikTok users ages 18 to 24 are watching the equivalent of a full-length comedy movie on the app every day."

Meanwhile, time spent by "millennials and Gen X" watching traditional television is falling and it is likely many TV viewers are "second-screening" with TikTok, according to the report.

A panel of US lawmakers voted this week to advance a bill that would make it easier to ban Chinese-owned video sharing app TikTok, amid criticism that the proposal threatens free speech.

The Deterring America's Technological Adversaries (DATA) Act passed the Republican-led House Foreign Affairs Committee on a party-line vote but will face opposition from free speech campaigners and Democrats when it comes up for vote in the full House and Senate.

TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, which is being scrutinized in multiple countries over privacy and surveillance concerns.

Top News / World+Biz

TikTok / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

5h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

20h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

1d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale