TikTok tests Snapchat style vanishing video stories feature

Video-sharing platform TikTok is trialling a new vanishing clips feature similar to functions on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

TikTok Stories will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted, reports the BBC.

It comes as WhatsApp rolls out a feature for users to post photos or videos that vanish after they are seen.

This week rival social media platform Twitter shut down its Fleets disappearing stories feature.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, said : "We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience."

"Currently we're experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community," the spokesperson added.