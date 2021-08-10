TikTok named as the most downloaded app of 2020

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 03:54 pm

TikTok named as the most downloaded app of 2020

ByteDance owned Tiktok is the only app not owned by Facebook to make the global top five of downloads

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 03:54 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok was the world's most downloaded app in 2020 as it took the top spot from Facebook Messenger, according to digital analytics company App Annie.

ByteDance owned Tiktok is the only app not owned by Facebook to make the global top five of downloads, reports the BBC.

In its home country, TikTok's owner ByteDance also holds the top spot with the Chinese language video app Douyin. TikTok's continued popularity emerged even after former US President Donald Trump tried to ban it in America.

Facebook-owned apps have held the top spot since the survey started in 2018 and the company still dominated the chart.

Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant accounted for the rest of the top five with Facebook's flagship app as well as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all making an appearance.

Last week, it emerged that TikTok is trialling a new vanishing clips feature similar to functions on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

TikTok Stories will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted. It came after WhatsApp rolled out a feature for users to post photos or videos that vanish after they are seen

