TikTok to add dislike feature for comments

The microblogging social media platform TikTok recently announced that they are working on adding a dislike feature for comments on videos.

According to the official blog post by the company on 13 April, TikTok is attempting to make the platform safer and more inclusive for its users. As a result, it will allow users to flag irrelevant and inappropriate comments using the new dislike feature, reports AFP.

However, only the person who registered the dislike will be able to see that dislike. The dislike will not be made publicly available and will be exclusively used by TikTok to filter potentially harmful content that violates community guidelines.

Disliking in TikTok isn't new, however, as users already can dislike videos. The feedback from dislikes help TikTok cater content specifically to each user.

TikTok further announced that they are also experimenting with new safety tools and reminders for users to delete and block in bulk. These reminders will be sent to users who receive a high amount of negative comments in their videos.

The new features are expected to roll out in the next few weeks.