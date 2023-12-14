Threads to run tests to make posts available on other social media platforms

Meta Platforms' Threads is starting a test where posts from accounts on the microblogging platform will be available on Mastodon and other services that use the ActivityPub protocol, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday.

Meta had announced plans to make Threads compatible with open, interoperable social networks when the app was launched in July.

"Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people," Zuckerberg said.

Mastodon, which prides itself on its decentralised, user-driven structure, is like Threads, an alternative to Elon Musk's social media platform "X", formerly Twitter.

Mastodon runs on a framework called ActivityPub that allows users to build independent social media experiences.

"Our plan is to work with ActivityPub to provide you the option to stop using Threads and transfer your content to another service," the company said in July.

Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of its launch, is also set to roll out in Europe in December, according to media reports.