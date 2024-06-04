Thousands around the world report ChatGPT outage

Thousands of ChatGPT users around the world were left frustrated earlier today after the popular AI chatbot experienced a major outage.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks online service outages, over 3,000 users reported issues with ChatGPT, reports The Sun.

Many users took to social media to express their frustration, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) stating: "Hey ChatGPT - wasn't expecting you to be down when I chose you. Make it quick."

OpenAI, the developers of ChatGPT, acknowledged the outage and released a statement saying: "We are currently investigating this issue."

The outage appears to have been resolved as of this time. However, it highlights the growing reliance on AI-powered services and the disruption that can occur when these services go offline, added the report.