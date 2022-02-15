Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices

CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company&#039;s Connect 2021 keynote announced an all-new brand identity of Facebook, Meta. Photo :Reuters
CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's Connect 2021 keynote announced an all-new brand identity of Facebook, Meta. Photo :Reuters

The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent.

The lawsuit accuses Facebook of capturing biometric information from photos and videos that users uploaded without consent, disclosing the information to others and failing to destroy it within a reasonable time.

"This is yet another example of Big Tech's deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans' privacy and security," Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited a person familiar with the matter as saying that the state was seeking hundreds of billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Asked about the lawsuit, a Meta spokesperson said: "These claims are without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously."

The company said in a blog post in November that it was shutting down a facial recognition system and would delete more than a billion people's information. It cited concerns about use of the technology and uncertainty over what the rules are regarding its use.

