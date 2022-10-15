Terrifying tech: A list of US weapons supplied to Ukraine

Waging wars comes with great costs, both in terms of human lives and precious resources. Whether it was the Enigma machine or the atomic bomb, the thrive to win wars has also led to some of the most terrifying, but ingenious advancements in technology.

With no end in sight for the Russian-Ukraine war, it may be time to look at the technological innovations that have ushered in the aftermath of the invasion.

The US government has already sent weapons worth billions of billion dollars to aid in their resistance against the invading Russian army. According to the US State Department, military technology the US sent to Ukraine so far includes the following:

Over 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, over 8,500 Javelin anti-armour systems, over 700 Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, 16 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) and ammunition, 1,500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles, eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (Nasams) and munitions, an undisclosed number of High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), approximately 700 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems, an undisclosed number of Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems, and 15 ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Systems.

The Business Standard delved into a few of these modern weapons technologies to find out what makes them uniquely threatening.

Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial System

A Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial System is a suicide drone manufactured by Aevex Aerospace. Suicide drones are drones that carry out suicide missions, each detonating a bomb when it reaches its target.

Suicide drones are designed to be used against "soft targets," human beings or properties that are relatively accessible and unprotected. The true capabilities of the Phoenix Ghost drone, including its range, its speed, and its maximum payload, are still kept secret by the US government.

During a press conference, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said, "Without getting into the specifics, the kinds of things this drone can do lend itself well to this particular kind of terrain. I think I'm just going to leave it at that. But its purpose is akin to that of the Switchblade…which is a one-way drone, an attack drone. And that's essentially what this is designed to do." Kirby added that the Phoenix Ghost drone is also equipped with video cameras.

Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems

A Switchblade Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems is also a suicide drone, Switchblade drones are manufactured by AeroVironment.

Switchblade drones are tube-launched, man-portable, and rapidly deployable. It can be remotely piloted and can change targets after being launched.

It has a maximum speed of 101.38km/h. The latest model of the Switchblade drone has an electro-optical/infrared gimbaled sensor suite. The Switchblade drone includes a full-colour and infrared video camera that provides real-time footage, as well as a global positioning system (GPS).

Puma Unmanned Aerial System

A Puma Unmanned Aerial System is a multi-purpose drone manufactured by AeroVironment.

Puma drones can be used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition (ISRT), battle damage assessment, maritime patrol, search and rescue and drug interdiction missions over both water and land.

Puma drones are hand-launchable, bungee-launchable, and boat-launchable. Puma drones are capable of carrying a payload of 5.5 lbs (nearly 2.5 kg).

ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial System

A ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial System is a drone manufactured by Boeing. ScanEagle drones were manufactured primarily to gather intelligence, and do surveillance and reconnaissance, although they can carry payloads.

The ScanEagle drone can reach a cruising speed of 148 km/h. It can operate at a maximum altitude of 5,950 metres. Moreover, it can remain airborne for more than 16 hours.

The ScanEagle drone's video system is fully digital. The ScanEagle drone is capable of real-time monitoring and diagnosis of all its vital systems, including sensor and actuator redundancy, not to mention extensive black-box recording faculties.

Stinger

A Stinger is a type of man-portable air defence system, more specifically a surface-to-air missile, first developed by General Dynamics but now primarily manufactured by Raytheon Technologies.

Stingers are shoulder-fired and they are fire-and-forget, meaning that they do not need to be further guided after being fired. Stingers can reach supersonic speed.

The head of the missile is equipped with an infrared detector to sense hot exhaust gases and an ultraviolet detector to sense radiation, both of which help the missile seek its target.

Javelin

A Javelin is a type of man-portable, fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile system that can be shoulder-fired. It is manufactured by a Raytheon and Lockheed Martin joint venture.

Javelins fly at a speed of about 140 metres per second. Javelins seek their target using automatic infrared guidance.

The Javelin's real penetration capabilities are classified by the US government, but a US military training document states that it "penetrates all known armour, well over 30 inches [762 mm] of rolled homogeneous steel."

High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars)

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) is a type of multiple-launch rocket system. A HIMARS holds six rockets and is attached to a truck, more specifically a medium tactical vehicle with six by six all-wheel drive.

The Himars vehicle is manufactured by BAE. The Himars vehicle weighs about 10,866 kg. Himars itself is manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

Himars includes a computer-based fire control system that enables a crew of merely two members, or even merely one member, to load and unload it. This computer-based fire control system includes video capabilities, keyboard control, and a GPS.

National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (Nasams)

A National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (Nasams) is a network-centric, medium-range air defence system jointly developed by Raytheon and Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace.

Network-centric warfare is a theory and praxis of warfare that leverages information technology to gain an advantage over the enemy. Nasams contain three multi-mission launches, each of which can carry six ready-to-fire missiles.

Nasams can be transported by truck and by rail. Nasams can purportedly engage 72 targets at the same time in either active or passive modes.

The munitions for Nasams are primarily the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (Amraam), a fire-and-forget and beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, which was originally developed by Hughes but is now manufactured by Raytheon.

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) Missile

A Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missile is an anti-tank missile weapons system manufactured by Raytheon.

Wire-guided missiles are missiles that are guided by signals communicated to them through thin wires that connect them to their guidance mechanism, which is typically near their launch site. Wire-guided missiles are useful in areas with limited line-of-sight that fall within the range of the length of the wires.

High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (Harm)

A High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (Harm), also known as an AGM-88 Harm, is an air-to-surface anti-radiation missile designed to target surface-to-air radar systems by detecting their electronic transmissions.

It was originally developed by Texas Instruments, whose calculators students in American public schools are often required to purchase, but is now manufactured by Raytheon.