Teletalk gets 60MHz frequency of 5G; spectrum auction in December

Government-owned telecom service Teletalk will be getting 60MHz frequency wave (spectrum) on subject to condition from BTRC to launch 5G services in Bangladesh.

At the latest meeting of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, it decided to allot Teletalk the spectrum from the provided 3.5GHz.

Brig Gen Md Shahidul Alam, PBGMS, director-general, spectrum department, BTRC confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

The present government had promised to launch 5G across the country by 2021-2023 in line with the goals and plans of the Election Manifesto of 2018.

According to official reports, the Information and Technology advisor of the prime minister directed the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology to permit Teletalk to launch experimental 40-60 MHz spectrum of 5G in Dhaka city.

Later, the spectrum department of BTRC allotted 60MHz spectrum to Teletalk on a refundable condition.

Teletalk applied for the allotment of 100GHz spectrum as per the direction of BTRC but the commission allotted them 60GHz as they failed to provide enough documents.

Before that, Bangladesh Police was allotted 3370-3400 MHz band but they have not installed any radio equipment and so BTRC will be shifting Bangladesh Police's allotment to 3310-3340 MHz.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar said that Bangladesh was allotted with 460MHz and after Teletalk's 60GHz allotment, 400MHz spectrum remained. The spectrum auction for the 5G allotment will take place in December this year.

"5G service will be launched within this year as the government promised," he added.