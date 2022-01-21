Telenor inks agreement with Amazon Web to expand 5G core transformation

Telenor Group, an international provider of tele, data and media communication services, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand its 5G core transformation and deliver new 5G and edge services to professional customers worldwide, which will increase data speed and reduce latency.

As part of the agreement, Telenor and AWS will invest in joint go-to-market activities in select industries—such as manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, and automotive—to enable more 5G and edge services for customers, said a press release.

Working with existing customers to demonstrate the possibilities of cloud-based resources, Telenor will scale its cloud footprint while innovating to develop new services that use a combination of the most advanced and secure cloud technologies from AWS.

According to the press release, Telenor and AWS will continue to innovate on behalf of customers in the areas of 5G edge for mobile private networks (MPNs) and edge computing. This solution helps customers process real-time, artificial intelligence (AI)-based video analytics and other applications in remote locations, even in areas with intermittent connectivity.

Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group said, "Working with AWS, we are continuing to advance and modernise the telecommunications industry—digitalising and expanding our offerings beyond connectivity. Together, we are building on our individual strengths and scaling secure, robust, and advanced cloud services, alongside the latest networking technology, for our customers much faster than we could ever do before."

"Our shared ambition is to use scalable and flexible building blocks from AWS to continuously raise the bar for what's possible," added Sigve Brekke.

Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS said, "Telenor is pushing the boundaries of innovation by running their Vimla core on AWS. Cloud technology is allowing Telenor to scale their network in a way that was not possible before and is allowing them to experiment and develop new experiences for customers to keep them engaged, entertained, and online."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Telenor as they continue to expand this innovative work to other parts of their business," added Adam Selipsky.