Telenor inks agreement with Amazon Web to expand 5G core transformation

Tech

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 12:44 pm

Related News

Telenor inks agreement with Amazon Web to expand 5G core transformation

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 12:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Telenor Group, an international provider of tele, data and media communication services, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand its 5G core transformation and deliver new 5G and edge services to professional customers worldwide, which will increase data speed and reduce latency.

As part of the agreement, Telenor and AWS will invest in joint go-to-market activities in select industries—such as manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, and automotive—to enable more 5G and edge services for customers, said a press release.

Working with existing customers to demonstrate the possibilities of cloud-based resources, Telenor will scale its cloud footprint while innovating to develop new services that use a combination of the most advanced and secure cloud technologies from AWS.

According to the press release, Telenor and AWS will continue to innovate on behalf of customers in the areas of 5G edge for mobile private networks (MPNs) and edge computing. This solution helps customers process real-time, artificial intelligence (AI)-based video analytics and other applications in remote locations, even in areas with intermittent connectivity.

Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group said, "Working with AWS, we are continuing to advance and modernise the telecommunications industry—digitalising and expanding our offerings beyond connectivity. Together, we are building on our individual strengths and scaling secure, robust, and advanced cloud services, alongside the latest networking technology, for our customers much faster than we could ever do before."

"Our shared ambition is to use scalable and flexible building blocks from AWS to continuously raise the bar for what's possible," added Sigve Brekke.

Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS said, "Telenor is pushing the boundaries of innovation by running their Vimla core on AWS. Cloud technology is allowing Telenor to scale their network in a way that was not possible before and is allowing them to experiment and develop new experiences for customers to keep them engaged, entertained, and online."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Telenor as they continue to expand this innovative work to other parts of their business," added Adam Selipsky.

Corporates

Telenor / Amazon Web / 5G

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

2h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

18h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

20h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

20h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre