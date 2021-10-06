Telegram says gained over 70 million new users during Facebook outage

Tech

Hindustan Times
06 October, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 09:02 am

Related News

Telegram says gained over 70 million new users during Facebook outage

"The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day," Telegram founder Pavel Durov wrote on his Telegram channel

Hindustan Times
06 October, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 09:02 am
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

The massive outage of Facebook-owned platforms like WhatApp, Instagram, messenger and the parent website, proved to be beneficial for rival channels. Telegram, which also offers WhatsApp like instant messaging service, said on Tuesday that it gained more than 70 million new users during Monday's Facebook outage.

"The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day," Telegram founder Pavel Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Users were unable to access the messaging services of Facebook for six hours. Facebook blamed its outage, which impacted 3.5 billion users, to a faulty configuration change. The company added that it had "no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime."

"We apologize to all those affected, and we're working to understand more about what happened today so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient," Facebook Vice President Infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a statement on Monday.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the outage also caused widespread disruptions to Facebook's internal communication tools, including some voice calls and work apps used for calendar appointments and other functions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Telegram had earlier said on Twitter that users of its messenger in some regions, amid large-scale outages on Facebook, may experience problems loading chats and receiving notifications, but the service will work for the majority of the users.

Downdetector, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, said the Facebook service outage is the largest it has ever seen.

The US-led the world in the number of reports for disrupted service of more than 1.7 million, followed by Germany at 1.3 million reports and the Netherlands at 9,15,000 reports.

Top News / World+Biz

Telegram / Facebook outage / Facebook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

4h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

5h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

5h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users