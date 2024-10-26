TECNO collaborates with TRANSFORMERS to launch SPARK 30 Pro and SPARK 30 

TECNO, a forward-thinking technology brand, has teamed up with Hasbro's TRANSFORMERS franchise to unveil the new TRANSFORMERS Edition of its SPARK 30 Series.

The latest additions to the lineup, the SPARK 30 Pro Optimus Prime Special Edition and SPARK 30 Bumblebee Special Edition, have recently launched in the Bangladesh market as part of TECNO's month-long Fan Festival, reads a press release.

These devices feature iconic TRANSFORMERS elements, such as distinct designs, immersive audiovisual capabilities, advanced cameras, and more, offering exceptional durability and playability with a 5-year lag-free guarantee.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland for its durability, TECNO SPARK 30 Pro delivers 5 years of guaranteed lag-free performance. Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 33W AI fast charging, the device charges from 0 to 100% in approximately 70 minutes. Drawing inspiration from TRANSFORMERS robots, the SPARK 30 Pro Optimus Prime Special Edition boasts a Cybertronian-inspired design that seamlessly integrates style and technology for today's youth.

The device features a 6.78 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1500Hz touch sampling rate and 1700 nits peak brightness, delivering a highly immersive experience. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for easy access. Powered by the latest MTK Helio G100 processor running Android 14, the SPARK 30 Pro supports up to 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM (8GB extended), ensuring smooth performance with 4.5G connectivity.

On the camera front, the 108MP Ultra Clear Main Camera with 3x lossless optical zoom is complemented by advanced AI-driven features like AIGC Portrait, AI Eraser, and AI Artboard, offering superb image clarity and detail. The device also comes with a 13MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, TECNO SPARK 30 Bumblebee Special Edition brings the power of Bumblebee to life with its integrated DECO design, featuring a metallic sheen and vibrant colour coordination. The device offers a 6.78 90Hz FHD+ IPS display with 1000 nits peak brightness and Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, providing an outstanding audiovisual experience. It also includes TÜV Rheinland-certified eye protection to reduce strain and comes with die-cast aluminium framing, Lumi shield glass protection, and IP64 splash and dust resistance. For convenient access, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 90Hz adaptive refresh rate for lag-free scrolling.

TECNO SPARK 30 Bumblebee Special Edition is powered by an MTK G91 processor running Android 14, with 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM (8GB extended). Its 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and AI charging protection ensures long-lasting power. The device also features a customised interface with TRANSFORMERS-themed motifs. On the camera side, the 64MP Sony IMX682 Main Camera with 2x optical zoom delivers high-quality images, while the 13MP front camera with smart flash produces striking selfies.

Both the SPARK 30 Pro (available in Optimus Prime Special Edition, Obsidian Edge, and Arctic Glow) and SPARK 30 (available in Bumblebee Special Edition, Astral Ice, and Stellar Shadow) are priced at BDT 20,999/- and BDT 17,999/- (VAT applicable), respectively.