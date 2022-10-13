Starlink helped restore energy, communications infrastructure in parts of Ukraine

Tech

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:27 am

Related News

Starlink helped restore energy, communications infrastructure in parts of Ukraine

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:27 am
Photo: SpaceX
Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX's Starlink services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in Ukraine's critical areas, the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday.

"Over 100 cruise missiles attacked (Ukraine's) energy and communications infrastructure. But with Starlink we quickly restored the connection in critical areas," Fedorov tweeted.

Some of the Starlink internet devices that had suffered outages have come back online in the past few days, restoring crucial lines of communications in territory recently liberated from Russian occupation, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian soldiers and officials.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In February, when Ukraine's internet was disrupted following Russia's invasion, SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said Starlink satellite broadband service was available in the country and SpaceX was sending more terminals to Ukraine.

World+Biz

Starlink / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Hossain. Sketch: TBS

The Roseto Effect: The secret to a long life

18m | Thoughts
Ferdous to star in ‘Ahare Jibon’

Ferdous to star in ‘Ahare Jibon’

13m | Splash
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

43m | Panorama
Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

13h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

16h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'