Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

Tech

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 11:03 am

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

To attract more Gen Z listeners, Spotify is rolling out a new look

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 11:03 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

During Spotify's Stream On event held in LA on 09 March, the company unveiled a notable overhaul of its app. The revamped Spotify mobile app will offer several new features to its users and subscribers, including vertically scrolling "discovery" feeds, a new "Smart Shuffle" mode for playlist recommendations, a podcast autoplay feature, and more.

The new feed attempts to capture some of the TikTok engagement magic, ensuring listeners are thrown into content right when opening the app. Instagram already went vertical with its Reels, as did YouTube with Shorts. Spotify is just the latest platform to lean into the format. Spotify aims to expand beyond being just a music player, and as a result, its app is evolving into more than just a collection of album covers.

