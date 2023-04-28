Soon, transfer WhatsApp chat history between phones without taking backup

Tech

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 07:26 pm

Related News

Soon, transfer WhatsApp chat history between phones without taking backup

As per a report, WhatsApp is working on the ability to transfer chat history to a secondary Android device

Hindustan Times
28 April, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 07:26 pm
Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a feature with which users will be able to transfer chat history between phones, doing so without the need to save it on Google Drive.

This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp. To explain how the feature will work, it shared this screenshot:

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.
WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.

As seen above, the chat transfer option will be available within WhatsApp < Chats. As per WABetaInfo, it will allow users to move their chat history to an Android device. The process to move chat history will be initiated after users scan the provided QR code.

The option, however, may not be available on all WhatsApp accounts. In case this happens to you, it does not mean something is wrong with your device; it is just that the Meta-owned platform releases every new feature gradually, introducing it first for select beta testers. This it does to identify or fix any issues or bugs with the feature before a wider release.

Once the option to transfer chat history is released on a wider scale, people must install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store to access it. WhatsApp will make it available to more people in the coming days.

WhatsApp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

6h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

6h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

7h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

23h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

1d | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

9h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office