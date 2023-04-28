Soon, transfer WhatsApp chat history between phones without taking backup

WhatsApp is reportedly introducing a feature with which users will be able to transfer chat history between phones, doing so without the need to save it on Google Drive.

This is according to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks news and updates related to WhatsApp. To explain how the feature will work, it shared this screenshot:

WABetaInfo shared this screenshot.

As seen above, the chat transfer option will be available within WhatsApp < Chats. As per WABetaInfo, it will allow users to move their chat history to an Android device. The process to move chat history will be initiated after users scan the provided QR code.

The option, however, may not be available on all WhatsApp accounts. In case this happens to you, it does not mean something is wrong with your device; it is just that the Meta-owned platform releases every new feature gradually, introducing it first for select beta testers. This it does to identify or fix any issues or bugs with the feature before a wider release.

Once the option to transfer chat history is released on a wider scale, people must install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store to access it. WhatsApp will make it available to more people in the coming days.