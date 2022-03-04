Sony, Honda team up to develop and sell electric vehicles

Tech

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 03:54 pm

Related News

Sony, Honda team up to develop and sell electric vehicles

The two companies said in a statement they would form a joint venture this year and aim to begin selling the first model in 2025

Reuters
04 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 03:54 pm
Sony Corp&#039;s Vision-S Prototype vehicle is displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Sony Corp's Vision-S Prototype vehicle is displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan's Sony Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Friday they would pair up to develop and sell battery-powered electric vehicles, as the electronics maker furthers its ambitions to become a key player in next-generation automobiles.

The two companies said in a statement they would form a joint venture this year and aim to begin selling the first model in 2025.

Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first model, while Sony will develop the mobility service platform, they said.

The presidents of both companies will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday.

Sony's Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida announced in January a plan to create a new company, Sony Mobility, saying it was exploring a commercial launch of electric vehicles.

Although its once-dominant position in consumer electronics has been eroded by Asian rivals like South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co, Sony still has an arsenal of sophisticated technology in areas such as sensors critical to autonomous driving.

The rapid shift to embrace electric vehicles around the world, stoked by a global push to slash carbon emissions, creates opportunities for tech companies to join the auto market since those vehicles are simpler to manufacture than cars carrying internal combustion engines.

At the same time, those tech companies face challenges of meeting rigorous safety regulations for vehicles, and making cars capable of withstanding sometimes difficult driving conditions.

World+Biz

Sony / Honda / electric vehicles / electric vehicles (EVs)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

5h | Panorama
An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

5 places to visit in Bangkok just for street food

7h | Food
Picture: Collected

‘A poster is the menu card of a movie’

6h | Features
Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

Bangladesh starts T20 series with victory

21h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

21h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

23h | Videos
Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

Aryan Khan drug case: No evidence found against star kid

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last