Some users facing problem in sending messages on Messenger

Tech

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 09:56 pm

Some users are facing issues while sending messages on Messenger from 7:30pm Friday.

According to Downdetector, more than 1,000 people have reported problem in using the largest messaging platform, having 1.3 billion users, of Meta. 

Many more users are tweeting about the problem.

However, Meta has not come up with any official statement regarding the problem.

Facebook, along with Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Oculus went down for six hours on 5 October.

Mark Zuckerberg's personal wealth fell by more than $7 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world's richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.'s flagship products offline.

