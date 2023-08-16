Social media app TweetDeck placed behind paywall

Tech

BSS/AFP
16 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 01:51 pm

Related News

Social media app TweetDeck placed behind paywall

BSS/AFP
16 August, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 01:51 pm
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Social media app TweetDeck began going behind a paywall on Tuesday, with users of platform X, formerly known as Twitter, being diverted to a paid-subscription sign-up page when they tried to access it.

X announced in July that TweetDeck, a popular program that allows users to monitor multiple accounts and lists of users at once, would be available only to "verified" account holders from August.

On Tuesday, users attempting to access the service, now rebranded as X Pro, were required to pay for X's blue checkmark verification for an annual fee of $84.

The social media firm, bought by billionaire Elon Musk last year, has been thrashing around for ways to make a profit, cutting staff and ramping up its paid-for subscriptions.

Last week, CEO Linda Yaccarino said that the company was "close" to breaking even and would beef up staffing that had been slashed by Musk.

X's verified users are mostly those who have paid to receive the blue checkmark, though Musk has gifted the verification symbol to some.

TweetDeck, launched more than a decade ago, shows messages in columns and its search and posting functions operate differently to the website or the app.

Twitter bought London-based TweetDeck in 2011, with technology media putting the price tag at $40 million at the time.

TweetDeck / Twitter / X

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

Inside the efficient world of Dhaka's green offices

1d | Habitat
Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

Too many gyms in Dhaka, but hardly any profit

1d | Panorama
Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

2d | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

Curiosity finds clues to Mars’ water past

24m | TBS Science
Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

Lowest growth in deposits in 11 years

3h | TBS Economy
The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

The hijacking of the Bangladesh State

20h | TBS Stories
The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

The reasons why China's economy is slowing?

21h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free