Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No 2 smartphone maker - Canalys

Smartphones

Reuters
16 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 10:48 am

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company&#039;s office in Bengaluru, India January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp overtook Apple Inc in the second quarter to become the world's No. 2 smartphone maker, market research firm Canalys said in a report on Thursday.

Xiaomi took the second spot for the first time with 17% share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3% from the previous quarter, according to the research firm.

Global smartphone shipments grew 12% in the second quarter, led by Samsung Electronics with a 19% share, and Apple at third place with a 14% share.

The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40% to 75% cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices.

The company's shipments jumped more than 300% in Latin America, 150% Africa and 50% in Western Europe, the report said.

Tech / Top News

Xiaomi / Apple

