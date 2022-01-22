Symphony to export ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones to Nepal

Symphony has become the second local brand to export 'Made in Bangladesh' smartphones.

Reportedly, the first consignment of the mobile handset brand will be shipped to Nepal on Sunday.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the Symphony mobile export at an event held on Saturday at the Symphony factory in the capital's Ashulia.

"We are planning to take our handsets to the smartphone market of five more countries including Vietnam, Sri Lanka and the Maldives by 2022," said Jakaria Shahid, managing director of Edison Group, the parent company of Symphony.

Earlier, local tech conglomerate Walton exported their first consignment of smartphones to the USA on 1 March 2020 from their Gazipur plant, setting a milestone for the country.