Samsung unveils next gen foldables at 'Galaxy Unpacked'

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:38 pm

Photo: PR
Putting a full-stop to all rumours and speculations, Samsung finally quenches the thirst of tech-geeks across the world with its compelling new offerings unveiled through "Galaxy Unpacked".

The much-awaited event took place virtually on Wednesday (10 August) where the South-Korean innovational leader showcased its cutting-edge technological integration, introducing the fourth generation of foldable smartphones as the highlight of the evening.

Earlier, an enticing teaser from Samsung had given some idea to the fans and followers that brand new flagship foldables could be in the focus of Galaxy Unpacked.

Keeping up with the hype, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 handsets at the event, reads a press release.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features 7.6-inches main and 6.2" cover (Dynamic AMOLED 2X) display; a 50 + 12 + 10 MP rear camera setup with 4 MP front and 10 MP cover camera.

The futuristic gadget runs on an Octa-Core processor (up to 3.18 GHz), and is backed by 12 GB RAM/ROM, 256 GB ROM and 4400 mAh battery.

The 5G network supporting device weighs only 263 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main and 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. A 12 + 12 MP rear and 10 MP front camera setup gives Z Flip 4 a colossal positioning in the market, while also boasting 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM.

Galaxy Z Flip 4, with an Octa-Core processor (up to 3.18 GHz) has a 3700 mAh battery, and supports 5G as well. The dynamic device weighs only 187 grams.

Photo: PR
"Innovation remains at the forefront of Samsung's brand positioning, and this has been proven once again at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event," said Muyeedur Rahman, head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile.

"Since the unveiling, we have been receiving many queries regarding the specifications, price and our launch projections. We are elated by the enthusiasm in the local market already, and we promise that our best offers shall make availing the next-gen foldables easy and convenient for you," he added.

In Bangladesh, Samsung is set to provide bundled chargers with Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 purchases.

Both the devices will have Snapdragon variant processors.

The official launch date and prices for the fourth gen foldables is yet to be announced in Bangladesh. Pre-orders will start from 20 August.

For information regarding pre-order and more, please visit www.samsung.com

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks' treasury chiefs 

Banking 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

Energy
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

Crime 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system