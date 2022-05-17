Samsung offers lucrative cashback and discounts on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A03 Core

Smartphones

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

Samsung offers lucrative cashback and discounts on Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A03 Core

Both devices will offer consumers the ultimate smartphone experience

TBS Report
17 May, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2022, 05:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Samsung Mobile Bangladesh has recently introduced attractive cashback opportunities and lucrative discounts on its stunning smartphone models — Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A03 Core.

Samsung is offering amazing cashback opportunities on Galaxy A72 of Tk7,000, after which the price of the device becomes Tk40,499, reads a press release.

Moreover, with an additional discount of Tk700, the new price of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is Tk8,999 only.

Featuring Android 11 (Go edition), Galaxy A03 Core will provide a high-quality smartphone experience along with a massive battery, powerful processor, and many more.

The Galaxy A72 is a culmination of outstanding attributes and lustrous design and is the epitome of sophistication.

Both devices will offer consumers the ultimate smartphone experience.

About the offer, Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile, Samsung Mobile, said, "Samsung has always thrived to bring the innovation that consumers need and want the most. Our goal is simple— make advanced technologies available to the smartphone users out there. That is exactly what we are striving toward through this cashback and discount offer.

He expressed his hope that more consumers will now be able to use Samsung devices without worrying about the price point.

Corporates

Samsung Bangladesh / Galaxy A03 core / Galaxy A72

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

6h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6h | Habitat
Pcycle team members at a waste management orientation event. Photo: Courtesy

Pcycle: Turning waste from bins into beautiful crafts

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

Can your coworker be your closest friend?

8h | Videos
The mystery behind Pyramid

The mystery behind Pyramid

8h | Videos
Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

20h | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives