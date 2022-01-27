Scientists express concern at Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip

Tech

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:34 pm

Related News

Scientists express concern at Elon Musk's Neuralink brain chip

The five-year-old startup’s initial aim is to help alleviate certain disabilities, like enabling paralyzed people to control their computers and mobile devices through brain activity

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:34 pm
Scientists express concern at Elon Musk&#039;s Neuralink brain chip

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes that his brain-implant startup, Neuralink is the future of human interactions with technology, many experts aren't so convinced and expresses their concern. 

Researchers and scientists are worried about the Elon Musk's oversight, the potential impact on trial participants, and whether society has meaningfully grappled with the stakes of fusing Big Tech with human brains, report The Daily Beast.

Last week, news broke that Neuralink is hiring a clinical trial director to help manage its first cohort of human patients.

The five-year-old startup's initial aim is to help alleviate certain disabilities, like enabling paralyzed people to control their computers and mobile devices through brain activity. Musk has signaled far larger ambitions down the road, however. He previously outlined his vision to help humans achieve "symbiosis" with artificial intelligence to avoid being "left behind" by machines.

"I don't think there is sufficient public discourse on what the big picture implications of this kind of technology becoming available [are]," said Dr. Karola Kreitmair, assistant professor of medical history and bioethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"I worry that there's this uncomfortable marriage between a company that is for-profit," she added.

Indeed, the ethics surrounding technology such as the Neuralink is uncharted territory. As such, many are concerned about how these products — ostensibly meant to help those with disabilities — can ultimately be exploited for profit.

"If the ultimate goal is to use the acquired brain data for other devices, or use these devices for other things — say, to drive cars, to drive Teslas — then there might be a much, much bigger market," Dr. L. Syd Johnson, associate professor at the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at SUNY Upstate Medical University, told the Daily Beast.

"But then all those human research subjects — people with genuine needs — are being exploited and used in risky research for someone else's commercial gain," she continued. 

Kreitmair echoed the sentiment. While she believes that the technology could be "life-changing" for paralyzed people, she told the Daily Beast that its potential for consumer uses "raises such a slew of ethical concerns."

Some experts are also worried that Musk is nothing but a carnival barker who'll say anything and stop at nothing to make a buck — which, well, fair. He's been known to make lofty promises before only to grossly underdeliver before. Who's to say Neuralink won't be the same?

"With these companies and owners of companies, they're kind of showmen,"  Dr. Laura Cabrera, a neuroethics researcher at Penn State, told the Beast. "They'll make these hyperbolic claims, and I think that's dangerous, because I think people sometimes believe it blindly."

She later added, "I'm always cautious about what [Elon Musk] says."

Care about supporting clean energy adoption? Find out how much money (and planet!) you could save by switching to solar power at UnderstandSolar.com. By signing up through this link, Futurism.com may receive a small commission.

Top News / World+Biz

Neuralink / Elon Musk's Neuralink / Elon Musk / Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk / brain-implant startup, Neuralink

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

14h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

15h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

5h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka